Mira Rajput shares 'millennial mom fail' moment with son Zain, Shahid Kapoor is 'happy he is filling in for me'. Watch
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares 'millennial mom fail' moment with son Zain, Shahid Kapoor is 'happy he is filling in for me'. Watch

Mira Rajput has posted a video talking about her 'millennial mom fail' moment, thanks to her son Zain. Check out the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Mumbai airport with kids Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has posted a new video on Instagram, sharing her "failure" as a millennial mom. She often posts fun videos and pictures chronicling her journey of parenthood. Shahid, however, did not see it as a failure and commented that he was happy their son was keeping her 'entertained'.

The video opened with Mira talking to fans and saying, "Hey guys! So today when I was getting ready for my live, and could not find my makeup sponge. Guess where I found it?" The video then showed her search, before she added, "Inside an empty, inflatable swimming pool! Looking like this." Mira then showed the sponge, which was half torn and quite dirty.

Mira shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "#Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #sh*thappens." Shahid was among the first ones to respond with, "I am so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained." Shahid's half-brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, also commented, "Zuzah".

Fans also flooded the post with comments like, "All mothers have been there. I can feel you," and "Hahahhaha mom life". One wrote, "I loved the way you said my son," and another one commented, "That's being mom."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and have two kids - Misha and Zain.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic with mom Dimple, sister Rinke. See here

﻿Mira often shares her parenting experiences with fans on social media and is quite a star on Instagram. She also shares sneak peaks into the lives of her celebrity family life. From Shahid spending time with the kids to the kids' play time, Mira often posts pictures and videos of their happy family.

