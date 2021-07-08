Mira Rajput shares ordeal of getting 'conned after many years' by a phone case brand

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a post on Instagram about her new purchase. Mira bought a phone case online but got 'conned' instead.

Sharing a picture of the phone case, Mira Rajput said she hoped to buy a sling case that would help her during her workout. Fell for a silly ad and bought a phone cover... looks nothing like the display picture and ins a flimsy plastic but does the job! I needed a slingy cover so I can go for my walk without needing a bag. (No my tights don't have pockets). Chuckling about how it's been years since I got conned. Also at the use of the word chuckling," she wrote.

In another picture, she also showed how the phone was supposed to stay secure in the case with help of just two small cushions, one of which had already fallen off. "And these top quality stickers are the only thing that will keep my phone from falling out when I'm walking," she said.

Mira Rajput's post.

Mira regularly shares moments from her life on Instagram. Also on Thursday, she had reposted Shahid's picture with her. He had written how he was 'majorly' missing his wife.

Mira also often shares pictures with her family, including her parents, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and others. Her kids, however, have been making fewer appearances on social media now. The couple has two children--daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The two have a 13-year age difference between them. On their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Mira had shared a picture with Shahid. It showed them cuddling with each other and him planting a kiss on her forehead. "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," she captioned her post.