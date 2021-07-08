Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares ordeal of getting 'conned after many years' by a phone case brand
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares ordeal of getting 'conned after many years' by a phone case brand

Mira Rajput has shared a post about her new phone case, which did not get a glowing review from her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Mira Rajput has posted about her new phone case.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a post on Instagram about her new purchase. Mira bought a phone case online but got 'conned' instead.

Sharing a picture of the phone case, Mira Rajput said she hoped to buy a sling case that would help her during her workout. Fell for a silly ad and bought a phone cover... looks nothing like the display picture and ins a flimsy plastic but does the job! I needed a slingy cover so I can go for my walk without needing a bag. (No my tights don't have pockets). Chuckling about how it's been years since I got conned. Also at the use of the word chuckling," she wrote.

In another picture, she also showed how the phone was supposed to stay secure in the case with help of just two small cushions, one of which had already fallen off. "And these top quality stickers are the only thing that will keep my phone from falling out when I'm walking," she said.

Mira Rajput's post.

Mira regularly shares moments from her life on Instagram. Also on Thursday, she had reposted Shahid's picture with her. He had written how he was 'majorly' missing his wife.

Mira also often shares pictures with her family, including her parents, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and others. Her kids, however, have been making fewer appearances on social media now. The couple has two children--daughter Misha and son Zain.

Also read: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi to reunite for ZEE5 web series by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The two have a 13-year age difference between them. On their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Mira had shared a picture with Shahid. It showed them cuddling with each other and him planting a kiss on her forehead. "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," she captioned her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor is majorly missing wife Mira Rajput, shares throwback pic. See here

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:49 PM IST
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with cuddles and kisses

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 05:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP