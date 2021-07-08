Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi to reunite for ZEE5 web series by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi pose for a selfie with Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will reunite for a web series created by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for ZEE5.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, popularly known as #LeeHesh, took the internet by storm on Sunday when they reminisced about their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory and hinted at a possible reunion.

It has now been revealed that Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will be seen in a web series together. The ZEE5 show comes from creators Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari - directing together for the first time.

Sharing a picture of the duo with the directors, Leander Paes wrote in a social media post, "The incredible journey of my partnership with @mbhupathi, with its ups and downs is coming to your screens through the lens of this extraordinary filmmaker duo @ashwinyiyertiwari and @niteshtiwari22. Coming soon on #ZEE5. #LeeHesh."

On the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win in the men's doubles category, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on Sunday hinted towards something special, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

In 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well.

Also read: I’m happy not following the formula of making a hit film: Nitesh Tiwari

Bhupathi and Paes had become the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in 1999 and it was the first time such a feat was achieved in the open era and the first time since 1952.

Nitesh Tiwari is known for directing blockbuster films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, for which he won a National Film Award. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for helming Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga.

