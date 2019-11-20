I’m happy not following the formula of making a hit film: Nitesh Tiwari

bollywood

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:48 IST

After getting rave response for his film Chhichhore, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all gung-ho about his next trilogy Ramayana. Not disclosing the lead, though buzz is that Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the role of Ram, Nitesh says, “I’ve a few names in my wish list and people are already guessing the names, but I would like to keep it to myself till it becomes official.”

Nitesh is taking his time with the project and is not in a rush to go on floors with it. “I’m only focussing on Ramayana at this point in time. I believe in doing only one thing at a time because it’s very important to give your undivided attention to what you are doing. I’m busy working on Ramayana and spending time with my kids — Amarisa and Aradhya,” he says.

Though the script is “almost ready”, Nitesh says shooting depends on who finally comes on board and what dates materialise. “Shridhar Raghavan, along with a team of scholars, has been writing the script for the past three years. They are trying to write it in a sensible manner and make it relevant to today’s time.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari with actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Kumar Shukla during the promotions of their upcoming film Chhichhore. ( IANS )

From directing Chillar Party (2011), Bhoothnath Returns (2014), Dangal (2016) and this year’s Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Nitesh feels it has been an “extremely fulfilling and very gratifying journey”.

“I started filmmaking purely for the love of it and never thought my work will get so much love in return. This is something you can dream about but can’t plan. You only hope, and when it comes true, you thank your stars, well wishers and the audience for believing in you and loving your creation. It only makes you want to do better stuff,” Nitesh notes.

When it comes to style of filmmaking, he believes in not following any hit formula. “If you take risks, keeping audience’s interest in mind, they are going to love you. I’m happy not following the formula of making a hit film. I’ve constantly got reassurance from the audience that if I don’t follow the formula, it is okay,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more