Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha writes letter to her 'dadi' Neliima Azeem, Mira Rajput posts pic: 'Call when you're free'

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Wednesday shared a picture of her daughter Misha writing a letter to her grandmother Neliima Azeem. The letter read, "Dear Dadi, Missing you Call when you are free. Love Misha". Mira captioned the post, "Love letters."

Fans showered Misha with love. One fan wrote, "Oh my poor heart the best and cutest thing on internet today May this bond get stronger forever and ever ..I LOVE YOU MISSY AND HER PAPA AND HER MUMMA AND HER BRO I love this whole fam so much Sending virtual hugs PS : we miss you our little kapoors." Another fan wrote, "Hand written letters are the most special kind. Dadi’s day will be made." A third wrote, "Smart lil girl."

On Tuesday Mira penned a note praising the empathy and humanity of people as India fights the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing her no-makeup picture, her caption read: "One light, One Sun One sun lighting everyone Staying connected with you all, and seeing the incredible power of empathy and shared humanity, one can’t help but see a ray of hope. Let’s be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories. #mystoriesourstories."

On Sunday, Mira had appealed to her fans as well as followers to help those in need of Covid-19 resources. She has also been sharing information and requests for coronavirus resources on social media.

Amid the grim pandemic, Mira has been giving glimpses of how she spends her days. Recently, she shared a selfie and her new mantra, "Hear no evil." She also shared posts wearing quirky handmade jewellery and recipe for making gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals.

Also Read: Chitrangda Singh, not Kangana Ranaut, was the first choice for Gangster, but her 'phone got switched off'

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, spoke about her relationship with Mira. "With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool," she said. Neelima added that she feels Mira is more of a friend than a daughter-in-law.