Mira Rajput shares son Zain's pic with 'world's best nani', says her mom is ‘co-parenting the monkeys for life'

Mira Rajput shared a short and sweet birthday wish for her mom on her birthday. Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a picture with mom Bela Rajput on Instagram, along with a message. She is seen giving her a hug in the picture and called Bela “world's best mom”. Also read: Mira Rajput asks for tips on packing light, cracks up as fan mentions Shahid Kapoor in simplest suggestion

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Happy Birthday Mumma. Words fall short but you never do. I love you #worldsbestnani #worldsbestmom.” She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a few pictures of her mom, including the one of her parents with her three-year-old son, Zain Kapoor. She captioned the photo, “co-parenting the monkeys for life.” The picture is from from his birthday party.

Mira Rajput shared a post for her mom.

Mira shared more pictures of her mom and called her “gorgeous inside out”. She also shared a picture from sister-in-law Sanah Kapoor's wedding in which she is seen posing with her parents. “Love you mom,” she captioned the photo.

Mira Rajput has shared several pictures with her parents on Instagram.

Mira occasionally shares pictures from her personal life on Instagram. However, she usually refrains from posting pictures of her kids. She often visits her parents' house in Delhi with her kids.

She had earlier opened up about how her mom has been her support system during her pregnancies and bringing up her kids. She had told Zoom in an interview, "It was my family who gave all the advice and I relied on them for helping me embrace the change every day." On being asked the parenting tips she had received from her own parents and mom-in-law, Mira had said, "A beautiful tip I've received and truly practice is nurturing my kids from a young age by teaching them the Indian roots and inculcating a healthy lifestyle. This has helped me and my family to stay healthy and fit through all the seasons. Our Indian kitchen and traditions pose wholesome goodness and health which over the years we've lost touch with."

