Mira Rajput shows off special Mother's Day card from kids Misha and Zain; 'ulta Z' has Ishaan Khatter's heart. See here

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a special post on Mother's Day. She took to Instagram to share a picture of a cake and a card her two kids, Misha and Zain, gave her.

Shahid and Mira are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. She captioned her post, "You two are my whole heart.. a small little piece for Papa. I love you my babies." The post contained three pictures -- the first showed a cake with a piece taken out of it, the second showed a card, and the third picture showed the special message that the children had written for their mom.

It read, "Dear mama, happy Mother's Day. Love, Zain and Misha." The kids had also coloured some parts of the card, and drawn a flower in between the word 'love'. The letter 'Z' in Zain's name was flipped, which was noticed by Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. He wrote in the comments section, "The ulta ‘Z’ has my heart." Ishaan also dropped heart emojis in a separate comment.

Speaking about the importance of Shahid's support during her pregnancy, Mira had told Zoom, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Shahid was last seen on screen in Kabir Singh, which defied poor reviews to become the biggest solo hit of his career. He will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey. Shahid will also make his digital debut with a series from Raj and DK.