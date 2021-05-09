Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shows off special Mother's Day card from kids Misha and Zain; 'ulta Z' has Ishaan Khatter's heart. See here
bollywood

Mira Rajput shows off special Mother's Day card from kids Misha and Zain; 'ulta Z' has Ishaan Khatter's heart. See here

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared a picture of the special Mother's Day card that her kids -- Misha and Zain -- gave her. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have two children.

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a special post on Mother's Day. She took to Instagram to share a picture of a cake and a card her two kids, Misha and Zain, gave her.

Shahid and Mira are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. She captioned her post, "You two are my whole heart.. a small little piece for Papa. I love you my babies." The post contained three pictures -- the first showed a cake with a piece taken out of it, the second showed a card, and the third picture showed the special message that the children had written for their mom.

It read, "Dear mama, happy Mother's Day. Love, Zain and Misha." The kids had also coloured some parts of the card, and drawn a flower in between the word 'love'. The letter 'Z' in Zain's name was flipped, which was noticed by Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. He wrote in the comments section, "The ulta ‘Z’ has my heart." Ishaan also dropped heart emojis in a separate comment.

Speaking about the importance of Shahid's support during her pregnancy, Mira had told Zoom, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Also read: Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?

Shahid was last seen on screen in Kabir Singh, which defied poor reviews to become the biggest solo hit of his career. He will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey. Shahid will also make his digital debut with a series from Raj and DK.

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a special post on Mother's Day. She took to Instagram to share a picture of a cake and a card her two kids, Misha and Zain, gave her.

Shahid and Mira are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. She captioned her post, "You two are my whole heart.. a small little piece for Papa. I love you my babies." The post contained three pictures -- the first showed a cake with a piece taken out of it, the second showed a card, and the third picture showed the special message that the children had written for their mom.

It read, "Dear mama, happy Mother's Day. Love, Zain and Misha." The kids had also coloured some parts of the card, and drawn a flower in between the word 'love'. The letter 'Z' in Zain's name was flipped, which was noticed by Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. He wrote in the comments section, "The ulta ‘Z’ has my heart." Ishaan also dropped heart emojis in a separate comment.

Speaking about the importance of Shahid's support during her pregnancy, Mira had told Zoom, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Also read: Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?

Shahid was last seen on screen in Kabir Singh, which defied poor reviews to become the biggest solo hit of his career. He will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey. Shahid will also make his digital debut with a series from Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor zain kapoor misha kapoor mothers day

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neliima Azeem praises Mira Rajput: ‘She is not a spoilt little brat who is demanding everything’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:08 AM IST
bollywood

Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:58 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP