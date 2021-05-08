IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?
Mira Rajput shares picture of shoes strewn around.
Mira Rajput shares picture of shoes strewn around.
bollywood

Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?

  • Sharing a picture of a pair of shoes and socks thrown around on a carpet, Mira Rajput asked if all men are 'like this'. Check out her post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:58 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared a picture of a pair of shoes and socks strewn about in a room, and asked, "Are all men like this?"

She shared the picture with the message on her Instagram Stories on Friday. The picture showed a pair of shoes discarded on the floor, with a pair of socks strewn about, too. They presumably belong to Shahid.

A screenshot of Mira's post.
A screenshot of Mira's post.

Mira often shares pictures of Shahid and their kids, giving a glimpse into their lives. Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Praising her social skills, Shahid had told Vogue India in a 2019 interview, "We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has. But I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!”

Mira is quite popular on Instagram and regularly entertains fans with her lifestyle posts where she talks about her beauty and fitness regimes. She also shares her motherhood journey with her Instagram fans.

Last week, Mira shared a picture of her daughter Misha's letter for her grandmother, Neliima Azeem. The letter read, "Dear Dadi, Missing you Call when you are free. Love Misha".

Also read: Kirron makes 1st appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam dismisses rumours

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahid completed the shooting for his next project, Jersey. It is a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name and is scheduled to release in theatres this November. Shahid will also soon make his digital debut with an Amazon series directed by Raj and DK. He was most recently seen in Kabir Singh, another Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor + 1 more

Related Stories

Nikki Tamboli's brother had not been keeping well and was recently hospitalised.
Nikki Tamboli's brother had not been keeping well and was recently hospitalised.
tv

Nikki shares heartbroken message for late brother as she looks for him in clouds

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who will begin shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is missing her late brother and has shared a heartbreaking post.
READ FULL STORY
Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher and their family get second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher and their family get second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
bollywood

Kirron makes 1st appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam dismisses rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • After sharing pictures from a vaccination centre as they got their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Anupam Kher refuted rumours of his wife, Kirron Kher's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP