Gauri Khan lauds Mira Rajput's initiative for Covid-19 patients, calls it a 'great initiative'

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has applauded Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's initiative for Covid-19 patients and also shared it on her Instagram page. Mira has joined hands with Give India to help raise money that will be used for increasing oxygen supply and accelerating Covid-19 relief work.

Gauri wrote, "Together we are stronger. With every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. We #BreatheForIndia. #BillionBreathMovement Great initiative by @mira.kapoor." Mira thanked her and wrote in the comment, "Thank you Gauri."





Mira had shared a video on Instagram, informing fans about her new initiative. She also urged them to donate as much money as possible, and help sail the country through tough times. She wrote on her post, "Facing one of the most contagious & rapidly spreading waves of the COVID-19 virus – India, our home, our heart – is suffering. Something that we all take for granted is the ability to breathe, access to oxygen. That fundamental right to oxygen is now a privilege for millions, and growing."

She added, "With every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. We #BreatheforIndia."

Also read: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

Both Mira and Gauri are active Instagram users and often share pictures of their kids and families. While Gauri regularly posts pictures with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam, Mira also treats fans with images of Misha and Zain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON