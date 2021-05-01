IND USA
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal had acted in multiple television shows and movies.
Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal of Special Ops and Rocket Singh, dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

Actor and former army veteran Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died at the age of 52. He had tested positive for Covid-19.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 52. He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

The news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."

Bikramjeet was seen in series such as Special Ops, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai. He also starred in movies such as Saaho, The Ghazi Attack and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.


Last year, as the Covid-19 lockdown was installed by the government, Bikramjeet had shared a video on YouTube, urging all to stay home. In the video, he had said that he missed his family and wanted to be reunited with them soon.

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has affected many Bollywood and television stars. Recently, actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and many others had tested positive for the virus.

covid 19 news india covid 19 deaths

