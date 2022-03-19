Mira Rajput slams tweet criticising Zelenskyy's outfit, asks how he'll have 'a suit in middle of crisis'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has criticised US financial expert Peter Schiff over his tweet about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's outfit during his recent address to the US Congress. Ukraine had sought US' help amid the ongoing war with Russia. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Mira Rajput shared a screenshot of the Ukrainian President speaking while wearing his iconic green T-shirt. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra requests help for Ukraine amid Russian invasion: ‘There are innocent lives in this war zone’)

In the photo shared by Mira Rajput, Peter's tweet was also added along with the photo. It read, "I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the US Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a T-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States."

Sharing this, Mira wrote, "You'd ask him to wear cufflinks if you could... Seriously!" She also added, "Are we getting so influenced by 'looks' and looking the part, that we forget reality? Expecting a Head of State to have his suit steamed in the middle of a crisis?"

Mira Rajput shared a screenshot of the Ukrainian President.

As per news agency AP, the Ukrainian President had appealed to the US Congress in his first public address to world leaders. He had shown a packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has reportedly suffered in the war, along with scenes of civilian casualties.

Last month, actor Priyanka Chopra had called the Russian military attack on Ukraine "terrifying" and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a "catastrophic point". On Instagram, she had shared a news clipping about the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future," she had written.

"It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine," she had added.

Earlier, filmmakers Onir, Rahul Dholakia, actor Tillotama Shome, and lyricist Javed Akhtar had also condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Celebrities across the world have also extended their support to Ukraine. They include Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Steven Spielberg, his wife Kate Capshaw, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Benedict Cumberbatch among others.

