Mira Rajput swoons over Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: 'How can someone look this hot'
bollywood

Mira Rajput swoons over Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: 'How can someone look this hot'

Mira Rajput fangirled over Shilpa Shetty's look in the Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 music video. Mira shared a screenshot of Shilpa and Meezaan on her Instagram Stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Mira Rajput has heaped praises on Shilpa Shetty.

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has heaped praises on actor Shilpa Shetty after watching her in the song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, from the upcoming film Hungama 2. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a screenshot of Shilpa and Meezaan in the music video.

Mira Rajput captioned it, "@TheShilpaShetty I'm a fan! Couldn't take my eyes off you! How can someone look this hot and make it look fun as hell!" followed by emojis. Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is the revamped version of the iconic 90s song that originally starred Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is the revamped version of the 90s iconic song.

In the song, Shilpa is seen wearing an animal print red brick-coloured dress, while Meezaan wore formal attire. The 46-year old actor had recently announced the release of the song on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle. Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it's time to steal @MeezaanJ's heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji...Thank you, #BrindaMaster@The_AnuMalik for keeping the soul intact."

The original Chura Ke Dil Mera was featured in the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The reprised version is performed by Benny Dayal and Anmol Mali, with music by Anu Malik.

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh, with Kiara Advani.

