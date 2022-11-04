Mira Rajput visits Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur: 'Still dreaming about Dal Baati Churma...'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput who is a social media influencer, recently explored Jaipur and shared her recommendations from the city. She shared postcard-worthy pictures and talked about the places she visited and the memories her mom once shared. Besides all things touristy, she made the most of her stay and relished some Rajasthani delicacies as well. Also read: Shahid Kapoor holds a fan for his 'partner in crime' Mira Rajput in BTS clip

Mira Rajput posted pictures on Instagram and one of them feature her at Jantar Mantar in a red maxi dress with a hat and sunglasses. Other photos took fans inside her Jaipur days. From enjoying an elaborate food spread to visiting places like Hawa Mahal, and soaking in the scenic view of the Rambagh Palace at night, Mira made most of her time.

Talking about it, she wrote in the caption, “Postcard from The Pink City Jaipur is my soul city. I immediately feel a sense of warmth, comfort and belonging when I’m there. Maybe because I’ve lived through my Mom’s memories of school and explored the city with her, or the memorable trips to the Lit Fest over the years or maybe just the intensity of culture without it being overwhelming.”

“The people, the art forms, the Jantar Mantar (I was blown away by how the astronomical centre was built 300 years ago to correctly calculate time, planetary movements and even the percentage of each zodiac sign in the sky) and the Thali! Every time I visit I want to stay just one more day,” she added.

Mira also added details about her food experience. “Found this amazing Thali place called Thali and more (which is a simple all vegetarian eatery) and man I’m still dreaming about the Dal Batti Churma and the Aloo Pyaz sabzi,” she signed out. Mira also met a special staff at Rambagh Palace who once served Maharani Gayatri Devi as her personal butler. Mira who is vegetarian, earlier made news during her trip to Switzerland with Shahid as they were unable to find vegetarian food.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid was last seen in Jersey.

