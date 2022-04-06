Mira Rajput wants Oscar for Shahid Kapoor as he dramatically accuses her of insulting his Instagram feed. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often share romantic posts about each other on their respective Instagram accounts. In addition, they also share pictures and videos of roasting each other. In the latest, they shared videos of themselves indulging in fun banter over the quality of their Instagram accounts. Also Read| Shahid Kapoor feared he wouldn't become an actor despite being Pankaj Kapur's son: 'People didn't know I was his son'

Shahid shared a video of Mira on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, in which he claimed that his wife used to insult his Instagram feed but is now jealous of the same. He zoomed in on Mira and asked, "Tell me you're jealous of my Insta feedback now, aren't you? You're the one who said that my Insta feed sucks."

As Mira protested that she is also the one who has taught him how to improve his Instagram feed, Shahid asked, "But how're you feeling right now about my feed. What do you feel? Come on, in one sentence, say it. Be honest."

Mira replied, "Challenged," after which Shahid told her to describe it in one sentence, not one word. She then replied, "I am feeling challenged." Shahid further probed her and asked, "But I'm killing it," and she admitted, "Yeah." Shahid then shared a video of him busting a dance move as he repeated, "I'm killing it."

Meanwhile, Mira also shared a video in which Shahid is seen saying that her insults about his Instagram account really hurt him. He said in an animated voice, "All those insults, it hurt me deep inside. But I said no, apna time aayega (my time will come). Aur aaj khush to bahot hogi tum (you must be very happy today)." He proceeded to make cricket noises while saying, "It's a helicopter shot."

Mira wrote on the video, "Isko Oscar pakda do koi (someone hand him an Oscar)." She captioned it, "Honey, revenge with a side of sweet #served. What I have to deal with before every release #tock." Fans commented with laughing emojis on the video and called them the "cutest couple". Shahid's mother Neliima Azeem wrote, "Love you golden boy mine," adding a laughing emoji.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a cricketer in Jersey, an upcoming written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, being his Hindi directorial debut. Jersey is the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name, which featured Nani in the lead role. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled for release on April 14.

