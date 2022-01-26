Mira Rajput watches Republic Day parade with Misha and Zain, remembers grandpa: ‘Bowing in gratitude today'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is feeling proud and nostalgic after watching Wednesday morning's Republic Day parade. Mira said that she watched the ceremony with her kids and missed her grandfather, who had served in the army.

Mira took to Instagram to share pictures of the parade that she clicked from her television screen. In one picture, the Rajput Regiment was seen marching. Sharing memories of the Republic Day parades she used to watch as a kid, Mira wrote, “The Rajput Regiment. I remember when Dadaji would wake us up every morning on Republic Day to watch the parade. Back then it was at 7am if I remember correctly and we would be sitting in front of the TV earlier than school time, on a holiday from school."

Mira also wrote about how her own kids, Misha and Zain, now give her company. “Now watching the parade with my own kids, I can’t express the pride I feel towards my country, and how I miss those times with my grandfather who served in the Rajput Regiment. A salute isn’t enough for our soldiers, bowing in gratitude today,” she wrote. “As we sang the National Anthem today with the kids in tow, watching the Tiranga unfurl, I hope our children celebrate a glorious India with theirs and continue this tradition. Happy Republic Day #jaihind,” she added.

On her Instagram Stories, Mira shared more pictures of the Air Force, pulling off daring stunts in the sky. “This year has been spectacular,” she added with her post.

Mira is a graduate from Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. She got married to Shahid when she was 21 in 2015. A year later, she welcomed her first child Misha and then her son Zain in 2018. Mira has now been keeping busy with her new YouTube channel and sharing updates from her life on Instagram.

