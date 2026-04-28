Mira Rajput’s ‘weekend recap’ with Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapur is all about smiles, selfies and sweet family moments

Mira Rajput recently shared a glimpse of a heartwarming family moment as she caught up with her mother-in-law, Supriya Pathak, and sister-in-law Sanah Kapur. The trio seemed to enjoy a relaxed get-together, with Mira posting a cheerful selfie that reflected their close-knit bond. She captioned the post, “Weekend recap. Swipe to see Monday motto & Monday realisation,” giving fans a peek into their candid moments. (Also read: Mira Rajput shares romantic birthday post filled with PDA for ‘love of my life’ Shahid Kapoor: ‘Simply the best’ )

Mira Rajput shares heartwarming family moment

Mira Rajput enjoys cosy family time with Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapur. (Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

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While Mira didn’t disclose when or where the meet-up took place, the easy smiles and warmth in the picture spoke volumes about their equation. Over time, she has often shared snippets of her bond with her in-laws, making it clear that their relationship goes beyond formal family ties and is rooted in genuine friendship.

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{{^usCountry}} This isn’t the first time the three have been seen spending quality time together. Earlier, Mira had shared pictures from a cosy coffee outing with Supriya and Sanah. Adding a fun twist to the moment, Sanah had jokingly claimed that their mother seemed to love Mira more than her own daughter. Reposting that picture, Mira had captioned it, “Coffee and gup shup,” while Sanah’s playful note read, “If there was any doubt about who mom loves more… here is clear proof! Please notice who she is sticking to.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn’t the first time the three have been seen spending quality time together. Earlier, Mira had shared pictures from a cosy coffee outing with Supriya and Sanah. Adding a fun twist to the moment, Sanah had jokingly claimed that their mother seemed to love Mira more than her own daughter. Reposting that picture, Mira had captioned it, “Coffee and gup shup,” while Sanah’s playful note read, “If there was any doubt about who mom loves more… here is clear proof! Please notice who she is sticking to.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from her bond with Supriya and Sanah, Mira is also known to share a warm relationship with Neelima Azeem, actor Shahid Kapoor’s mother, often speaking fondly about their connection. A look at Mira and Shahid’s journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from her bond with Supriya and Sanah, Mira is also known to share a warm relationship with Neelima Azeem, actor Shahid Kapoor’s mother, often speaking fondly about their connection. A look at Mira and Shahid’s journey {{/usCountry}}

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For the uninitiated, Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage was an arranged set-up facilitated through family and their spiritual guru. Over the years, the couple has built a strong partnership and are now proud parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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