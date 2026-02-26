Mira Rajput shares romantic birthday post filled with PDA for ‘love of my life’ Shahid Kapoor: ‘Simply the best’
Shahid Kapoor's birthday was celebrated with Mira Rajput sharing sweet moments on Instagram and Ishaan Khatter posting nostalgic photos.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 45th birthday on February 25. The actor received a sweet birthday wish from his wife and entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor. Mira shared cosy moments with Shahid and penned a heartfelt note for him, calling him the love of her life. Shahid’s half-brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also wished him on his birthday.
Mira Rajput Kapoor wishes husband Shahid Kapoor
On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram to share romantic pictures with Shahid. The photos showed the couple enjoying subtle PDA, with Mira seen hugging and kissing Shahid, while he lifted her in his arms. Alongside the pictures, Mira wrote, “Simply the best… happy birthday, love of my life.”
Ishaan Khatter wishes brother Shahid Kapoor with cute throwback photo
Ishaan Khatter also shared a throwback picture of himself sitting in Shahid’s lap as a child, reading a book. He paired it with a recent photo of himself, now grown up, sitting in Shahid’s lap again. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “What to even say… not much has changed? Love ya, big brother. Happy birthday… Here’s to having each other’s back (or godi) always.”
About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship began through an arranged set-up, with their families introducing them through a religious community. Mira took nearly six months to make up her mind, while Shahid was instantly drawn to her during a long conversation that lasted several hours at a Delhi farmhouse. During a walk at sunset, he noticed her light hazel eyes, which left a lasting impression on him.
Despite being aware of their 13–14-year age difference and initially having doubts, Shahid decided to move forward. Mira, unaffected by his stardom, eventually agreed to the match. The two married in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on July 7, 2015.
Shahid Kapoor’s recent and upcoming films
Shahid is currently seen in O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar in lead roles. It received mixed reviews from critics and has collected ₹60.36 crore at the domestic box office and ₹94.45 crore worldwide so far.
He will next be seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. It has wrapped filming and is expected to release later this year.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma
