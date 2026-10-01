Harshita Gaur on Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey in film: ‘Didn't feel any difference' | Interview

Harshita Gaur played Guddu Pandit’s (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit’s sister, Dimpy, in Mirzapur, where Munna Tripathi (Divyendu) tore her on-screen family apart. Now, years after being part of that violent world, the actor finds herself on the other side of the equation — playing Divyendu’s wife in the web show Waiting Hai.

Harshita Gaur discussed Mirzapur The Movie and web show Waiting Ha.

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In an interview with Hindustan Times, Harshita spoke about stepping into such contrasting roles with Divyendu. She also discussed Mirzapur’s transition to the big screen and what sets the show apart. The actor opened up about working with Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur The Movie, praising him for his “child-like enthusiasm and energy.”

Excerpts:

How was it playing Divyendu's wife in Waiting Hai after Mirzapur?

I didn't think of it that way when I was doing it. I think as actors, we just want to work. We believe that the audience will also understand that these are characters and not real-life people. The bigger win is that people are celebrating Waiting Hai characters - Sugam and Princy also. Like Munna and Dimpy, these characters have also made their space.

How fun was it to shoot the saas-bahu dynamic with Sunita Rajwar in Waiting Hai?

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{{^usCountry}} It was amazing. Sunita mam is just so good; it was almost like she was giving you everything you need from a co-actor to perform that way. This was something very unusual for me to do, because I haven't done a character like this who is really devoted to her husband and her family. My character shows her strength in subtle ways — for instance, there's a scene where her mother-in-law is constantly telling her how all this stuff can get picked up, and she just picks up one bag and leaves. She shows her strength while keeping quiet. She doesn't want to argue because she is an elder, but she puts forward her point by picking up that suitcase. Her strength is a very quiet strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was amazing. Sunita mam is just so good; it was almost like she was giving you everything you need from a co-actor to perform that way. This was something very unusual for me to do, because I haven't done a character like this who is really devoted to her husband and her family. My character shows her strength in subtle ways — for instance, there's a scene where her mother-in-law is constantly telling her how all this stuff can get picked up, and she just picks up one bag and leaves. She shows her strength while keeping quiet. She doesn't want to argue because she is an elder, but she puts forward her point by picking up that suitcase. Her strength is a very quiet strength. {{/usCountry}}

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More often than not, we don't celebrate women who portray such strength — they may not be going out of their houses to earn money, but what they are the emotional anchor at home, taking care of the house, and balancing all relationships. This is so underrated. The effort women put in is not valued enough, so Princy, for me, represented that person, and I felt very different playing her.

Divyendu brings a fun energy to his characters. Is he equally fun and witty in real life?

It was superb working with him. He is so much fun off the set as well. He is a fabulous actor to begin with, and anytime you are doing a scene with him, you are learning simultaneously. He gives you that playground to perform without overthinking — he is everything you want from a co-actor. Plus, as an actor, these are diametrically opposite roles — Munna versus Sugandh — and he has done them beautifully. He is quite witty in real life and has a great sense of humor, which is always a plus while working on set.

Talking about Mirzapur, who was the prankster on set who always kept the mood light?

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Honestly, because we have been doing it for such a long time, I know that Mirzapur has a lot of scenes that require you to be in a certain mood where the emotions are heavy and grim. But the one person who really keeps the entire set light is our director, Gurmmeet Singh. He keeps it light for everyone.

What sets Mirzapur apart from other crime dramas?

Behind all that violence and drama, it is a beautiful story about two boys who become what they originally feared. Even in the first season's opening scene, when Munna comes home, it looks like he is going to overpower the family, but then you suddenly see a normal family — a mother, a daughter, two brothers, and a father who have no connection to violence — and the scene flips. Automatically, the audience feels that this could have happened in their own house or next door. Because of how it was written, there was a sweet, innocent, next-door story embedded inside this violent world. That relatability in the very first episode hooked people to the show, and everything else was a gradual process.

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How was it working with Ravi Kishan, especially with his recent viral popularity?

We don't actually share scenes together — he mostly has scenes with the boys — but we spent a lot of time together off-set. The stories he tells are amazing. When you look at him, you see a career spanning over 30 to 40 years with many ups and downs. Yet, there is still a child in him whenever he tells stories or he dances. He has this youthful energy where he constantly wants to do more. Even in scenes, he brings in an effort as if he is doing it for the very first time, despite being the Ravi Kishan.. That energy is very important and something anyone can learn from.

How do you view Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur movie? Do you think it was difficult for him?

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He would be able to answer that best. Performing the role isn't the hard part because he is a great actor and every character brings a new challenge, but stepping into a world that is already established, where audiences have already connected with someone in that space, it probably would have been difficult, because I would have felt that way if I were in his position. However, on set, we never felt any difference— he seamlessly became a part of this journey to the point where it felt like he was always there.

How do actors deal with the waiting-room period while also keeping their innocence alive, so they remain open to being moulded into different characters?

It is very difficult, to be honest. You have to work on yourself every single day. What matters most is what you tell yourself daily. Because we chose this field, volatility is part of it. I don't call it 'rejection'; I call it 'non-selection', because nobody holds a personal vendetta against you—you simply didn't fit that specific part. Extended periods of non-selection can lower your motivation or confidence, but the remedy is keeping your internal spirits up. You have to remind yourself every day, "I'm just one job away." Today you might have a hit, and tomorrow you might not get work for a long time. It is the harsh reality of our profession, and you have to accept it. Between jobs, you must work on yourself — especially your mental health.

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I've also realized how important it is for actors to have an alternate source of income. Because income in acting is inconsistent and that can break you because working on your self also requires money. Thankfully these days social media allows you to earn money, so end up take up projects that you really want to do.