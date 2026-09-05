Mirzapur The Movie box office day 2 (updated live): Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film crosses 40 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 2 (updated live): Fans of the beloved series Mirzapur have been waiting for a long time for the spinoff. The film opened to a grand start on Friday. The big-budget film arrived with familiar characters and new faces, becoming the first major experiment of bringing an OTT IP to the big screens. Let us take a look at how the film is performing so far.

Mirzapur The Movie box office update at 7 PM

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection day 2 (updated live): The film features actors Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi. (HT_PRINT)

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As per expectations, Mirzapur The Movie saw a bumper start on Friday, collecting ₹24.75 crore on its opening day. For a film which stars mainly character actors and not A-list stars, it is a huge number, showing how well the film has been received for its reach with the beloved series. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore).

On Saturday too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its dominance. According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie earned ₹14.56 crore on its second day of release by 7 PM. The film's biggest draw is from its Hindi version, collecting ₹14.41 crore. The Telugu-dubbed version has not been really helpful, managing only ₹0.15 crore. This brings total India gross collections to ₹48.08 crore and total India net to ₹40.31 crore so far.

About Mirzapur The Movie

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Deep Dive How did Mirzapur The Movie perform at the box office on its opening weekend? Mirzapur The Movie had a strong opening weekend, collecting ₹24.75 crore on its first day and ₹14.56 crore on the second day, totaling ₹40.31 crore net in India so far. What factors contributed to the success of Mirzapur The Movie at the box office? The film's success can be attributed to its strong connection with the beloved Mirzapur series, the presence of popular characters, and an enthusiastic audience support that favors good content over star power. What changes were made to the cast in Mirzapur The Movie compared to the series? Notable casting changes include Jitendra Kumar stepping in as Bablu Pandit, previously played by Vikrant Massey, and Ravi Kishan joining the cast as Babban Babua Yadav.

{{^usCountry}} Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers. {{/usCountry}}

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Pankaj Tripathi is back as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi. Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur also return as Beena Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit, respectively. The ensemble features Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.

An excerpt from the HT review read, "Divyenndu, as the hot-headed Munna, is clearly the crowd favourite, going by the cheers he received at my 9 AM show. It’s his most popular character to date, and he delivers big time. Next is Ali Fazal as the brawn-over-brains Guddu, and he is on point, too. Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya is, as always, a delight. Rasika Dugal as Beena is the lone female character who actually helps drive the plot forward, and she does it well. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi don’t have much to do, but their presence in the Mirzapur world still feels nice. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, as the patriarch of the Tripathi family, also packs a punch. Ravi Kishan as Babban is formidable, and adds a lot of weight to the film. Jitendra fits right in."