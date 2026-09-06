Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 3 (updated live): Gangster saga is an unstoppable force, crosses 70 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 3: The Mirzapur juggernaut is not stopping anytime soon. Many had wondered whether people would want to pay to watch a film based on a web series in theatres. But over the last three days, Mirzapur The Movie has answered that, with cold, hard numbers. The film opened spectacularly and, since then, has gone from strength to strength, ending its opening weekend just shy of the ₹100-crore mark, a phenomenal achievement for a film without a major star.

Mirzapur The Movie box office update

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 3: Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur.

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The Mirzapur movie was expected to open well ever since its first teaser was released earlier this year. But even its most ardent supporters were surprised by how well it has done, particularly in UP, Bihar, and Delhi, the centres traditionally open to mass action. The film opened at ₹25 crore net on Friday, one of the biggest openings for a Bollywood film this year. On Saturday, it saw a jump of over 25%, minting ₹32 crore. This gave the film a two-day haul of ₹57.75 crore net. According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has earned ₹14 crore net by 3 PM on its third day. This takes its opening weekend haul to ₹71 crore. The film is outpacing both its Friday and Saturday hauls as of now. The morning shows recorded footfalls of around 38%, a stellar figure for a film of this scale. The film should get close to ₹100 crore net by the end of the day, and aim to cross that mark by Monday itself.

Mirzapur beats Alpha

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{{^usCountry}} Normally, a ₹90 crore opening weekend in Hindi is the domain of the A-listers or select pan-India stars. Very few actors, apart from the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan, have managed this consistently. Mirzapur has put the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu in this league. The bumper opening weekend also means that Mirzapur The Movie has already surpassed the lifetime collections of a few recent releases, including the Alia Bhatt- and Sharvari-starrer Alpha ( ₹60 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Normally, a ₹90 crore opening weekend in Hindi is the domain of the A-listers or select pan-India stars. Very few actors, apart from the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan, have managed this consistently. Mirzapur has put the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu in this league. The bumper opening weekend also means that Mirzapur The Movie has already surpassed the lifetime collections of a few recent releases, including the Alia Bhatt- and Sharvari-starrer Alpha ( ₹60 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the box office performance of Mirzapur The Movie? Mirzapur The Movie has performed exceptionally well, grossing over ₹71 crore by the end of its opening weekend, with significant earnings particularly in regions like UP, Bihar, and Delhi. Why did a viewer walk out of a Mirzapur screening? A viewer in Noida reported leaving the Mirzapur screening due to disruptive behavior from a drunk crowd, stating that the atmosphere became unpleasant, affecting their movie experience. How has Mirzapur The Movie compared to other recent Bollywood releases? Mirzapur The Movie's opening weekend collection has surpassed several recent Bollywood hits, including the film Alpha, demonstrating its strong appeal despite not featuring major star power.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.

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The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan round off the cast.