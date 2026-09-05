Mirzapur The Movie box office day 2 (updated live): Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film crosses ₹40 crore
Mirzapur The Movie box office day 2 (updated live): The gangster saga is the spinoff of the beloved web series Mirzapur.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 2 (updated live): Fans of the beloved series Mirzapur have been waiting for a long time for the spinoff. The film opened to a grand start on Friday. The big-budget film arrived with familiar characters and new faces, becoming the first major experiment of bringing an OTT IP to the big screens. Let us take a look at how the film is performing so far.
Mirzapur The Movie box office update at 7 PM
As per expectations, Mirzapur The Movie saw a bumper start on Friday, collecting ₹24.75 crore on its opening day. For a film which stars mainly character actors and not A-list stars, it is a huge number, showing how well the film has been received for its reach with the beloved series. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore).
On Saturday too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its dominance. According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie earned ₹14.56 crore on its second day of release by 7 PM. The film's biggest draw is from its Hindi version, collecting ₹14.41 crore. The Telugu-dubbed version has not been really helpful, managing only ₹0.15 crore. This brings total India gross collections to ₹48.08 crore and total India net to ₹40.31 crore so far.
About Mirzapur The Movie
Deep Dive
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers.
Pankaj Tripathi is back as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi. Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur also return as Beena Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit, respectively. The ensemble features Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.
An excerpt from the HT review read, "Divyenndu, as the hot-headed Munna, is clearly the crowd favourite, going by the cheers he received at my 9 AM show. It’s his most popular character to date, and he delivers big time. Next is Ali Fazal as the brawn-over-brains Guddu, and he is on point, too. Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya is, as always, a delight. Rasika Dugal as Beena is the lone female character who actually helps drive the plot forward, and she does it well. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi don’t have much to do, but their presence in the Mirzapur world still feels nice. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, as the patriarch of the Tripathi family, also packs a punch. Ravi Kishan as Babban is formidable, and adds a lot of weight to the film. Jitendra fits right in."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.