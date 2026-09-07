Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film crosses 100 crore, passes Monday test

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: Mirzapur has become the buzziest release in recent times, proving how popular the show and its characters have become in the last few years. The big-budget film arrived with familiar characters and new faces, becoming the first major experiment of bringing an OTT IP to the big screens. It had a bumper opening and proved to be unstoppable on the first weekend. Let's take a look at how the film performed on its first Monday.

Has Mirzapur passed the Monday test?

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: The drama stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi.

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For a film without a superstar at its centre, the numbers so far have been amazing at the box office. Ahead of release, most trade experts estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film. But Mirzapur defied those expectations and managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore).

On Saturday, too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its dominance, collecting ₹32 crore. Sunday was huge, as the film earned ₹36 crore. On Monday, Mirzapur The Movie saw an expected dip given its a weekday but still the film managed to remain steady and collected ₹15.50 crore by 10 PM. It is a huge haul for a Monday. This means that Mirzapur The Movie has officially crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India! Its total collection stands at ₹109.25 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version. All about Mirzapur The Movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version. All about Mirzapur The Movie {{/usCountry}}

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.

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The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show.