Mirzapur The Movie box office day 5 (updated live): Ali Fazal film stays steady on Tuesday, crosses 120 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 5 (updated live): Mirzapur The Movie is the new flavour at the box office. The gangster drama starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and others, opened to positive reviews from the critics and crossed ₹100 crore mark in 4 days. On Monday too, the film showed remarkable hold on the box office. Has the film continued the same momentum on Tuesday? Let's find out!

Mirzapur The Movie box office report

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 5 (updated live): Ali Fazal reprises his role in the film.

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Mirzapur The Movie was expected to open well ever since its first teaser dropped earlier this year. But even the film's supporters were surprised by its staggering performance in the heartland- particularly in UP, Bihar, and Delhi. Mirzapur defied all expectations and managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore). Most trade experts estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie registered a brilliant opening weekend, collecting ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film expectedly dipped but still managed to mint in double numbers, collecting ₹16.24 crore. On Tuesday, the film has collected ₹11.59 crore as per Sacnilk by 9 PM. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version. The total India net now stands at ₹121.34 crore.

About Mirzapur The Movie

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Deep Dive How did Mirzapur The Movie manage to surpass expectations at the box office? Mirzapur The Movie exceeded expectations by collecting ₹25.75 crore on opening day, later maintaining strong numbers throughout its opening weekend, including ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday. What is the significance of the held-back post-credits scene for Mirzapur The Movie? The held-back post-credits scene was shot to build narrative significance for the planned sequel, enhancing the story's continuation and impact for viewers. What themes does Mirzapur The Movie explore in its storyline? Mirzapur The Movie explores themes of power struggles, betrayal, and rivalry in the lawless world of Mirzapur, illustrating the fight for the throne amid violent confrontations.

{{^usCountry}} The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

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Talking about taking the much-loved franchise from the OTT space to the big screen, Pankaj Tripathi told ANI, “The landscape is new, and the scale is bigger. People would have seen it on a 5-inch to a 100-inch screen. It was individual viewing. Now, it is coming for community viewing. Four hundred to five hundred people will see it together, and the screen is much bigger- 20 to 30 feet.”