Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi film crosses 155 crore mark, beats Awarapan 2

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8: Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on September 4 to mostly rave reviews and has performed well at the box office. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, the film is based on the Prime Video series Mirzapur, which ran for three seasons.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8: It features actors Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi. (HT_PRINT)

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie brought in ₹7.84 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹156.29 crore. It has withstood competition from Priyadarshan’s Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Haiwaan. As the film enters its second weekend, it remains to be seen if it sees a hike in collections despite the competition, as it did in its first weekend.

Mirzapur: The Movie collected ₹149.70 crore in India in its first week after registering a ₹25.75 crore opening, and collecting ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore over its first weekend. It witnessed a dip on weekdays, bringing in between ₹10.55 crore and ₹16 crore from Monday to Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur was also released in Telugu but has performed well in Hindi. It has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026, beating films such as Welcome to the Jungle and Awarapan 2, which collected ₹134.41 crore and ₹150.43 crore, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur was also released in Telugu but has performed well in Hindi. It has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026, beating films such as Welcome to the Jungle and Awarapan 2, which collected ₹134.41 crore and ₹150.43 crore, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh (in his feature film debut) and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Released on September 4, it follows three seasons of the Mirzapur web series, which was launched in 2018.

Recently, the use of the song Shoorveer, dedicated to Maharana Pratap, in a gangster scene sparked controversy. Rapperiya Baalam, the original singer, objected to this usage. Senior BJP leader and former leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, also objected and wrote to the CBFC, asking them to remove it from the film.

“The use of Rapperiya Baalam's Shoorveer song in Mirzapur The Movie alongside gangsters, drug peddlers and criminal characters is extremely objectionable and hurts public sentiments,” Rathore said in the letter written to the CBFC, according to PTI. Rathore claimed that such a portrayal amounted to disrespect towards Maharana Pratap and the historical and cultural heritage associated with him. He also called linking two different contexts, like Maharana Pratap and gangsters, ‘inappropriate’.