Mirzapur The Movie first review calls film 'winner': Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu are fantastic in 'peak mass entertainer'

As the first shows for Mirzapur The Movie are underway across the country, the first review of the gangster drama has landed. Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh was the first to share his thoughts on the film adaptation of Mirzapur in his glowing, four-star review. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the senior critic labelled the film a ‘winner’.

Mirzapur The Movie first review

Mirzapur movie first review: Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi.

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In a long post on social media, Taran Adarsh called the film ‘peak mass entertainer’, praising it as a ‘roaring, ruthless, razor-sharp entertainer that works big time’. He called the film a ‘sure-shot hit’. Emphasising that the film ‘doesn't feel like a stretched-out episode of the series’, Taran added that it is ‘larger, louder, and far more cinematic, while retaining the raw flavour, attitude, and spirit that made the web series a phenomenon.’

While praising the writing, Taran also had words of praise for the direction and action. “Director Gurmmeet Singh handles the material with confidence, striking the right balance between drama, action, humour, and emotion without diluting the core DNA of #Mirzapur. Action has always been integral to the #Mirzapur universe and the action here is raw, brutal, and massy... The big-screen treatment adds scale, intensity, and impact, with several whistle-worthy moments,” he wrote. The review added that there is little scope for music, but praised the ‘beyond outstanding’ background score.

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Deep Dive What is the story behind Mirzapur The Movie? Mirzapur The Movie serves as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, as established in the web series. It runs parallel to the first season, revisiting character arcs from several years earlier. How does Mirzapur The Movie compare to the original web series? While Mirzapur The Movie retains the essence of the series, it is not a redux of season one. It introduces new elements while keeping familiar characters, creating a fresh narrative rather than just retelling the previous story. What are the critical reviews of Mirzapur The Movie? The first review praised Mirzapur The Movie as a 'peak mass entertainer' and a 'sure-shot hit', highlighting its engaging writing, direction, and a strong ensemble cast. However, it noted some dips in the second half of the film.

Praise for actors

{{^usCountry}} Taran added, “The actors bring the swagger, menace, vulnerability and intensity that the #Mirzapur universe demands. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, and every performer leaves you thoroughly impressed with their impeccable work... #PankajTripathi [exceptional], #RaviKishan [outstanding], #AliFazal [fantastic], #Divyenndu [excellent], #JitendraKumar [superb], #AbhishekBanerjee [too good], #MohitMalik [first-rate], #RajeshTailang [wonderful], #PramodPathak [super], and #SushantSingh [flawless] – every actor gets his moments and leaves a lasting impression. #RasikaDugal has an interesting part – and there's a twist – and she shines... #SonalChauhan does well, #SheebaChaddha is pitch-perfect as always, while #ShriyaPilgaonkar is competent.” A few negatives exist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taran added, “The actors bring the swagger, menace, vulnerability and intensity that the #Mirzapur universe demands. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, and every performer leaves you thoroughly impressed with their impeccable work... #PankajTripathi [exceptional], #RaviKishan [outstanding], #AliFazal [fantastic], #Divyenndu [excellent], #JitendraKumar [superb], #AbhishekBanerjee [too good], #MohitMalik [first-rate], #RajeshTailang [wonderful], #PramodPathak [super], and #SushantSingh [flawless] – every actor gets his moments and leaves a lasting impression. #RasikaDugal has an interesting part – and there's a twist – and she shines... #SonalChauhan does well, #SheebaChaddha is pitch-perfect as always, while #ShriyaPilgaonkar is competent.” A few negatives exist {{/usCountry}}

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But the review did not mention just the positives. Taran Adarsh admitted the film ‘dips towards the second half’, but added that the way the climax is shot rescues it somewhat. “The second half also feels slightly stretched and could've certainly benefitted from some trimming,” he added. But most importantly, the review noted that the film is enjoyable even for those who aren’t fans of the series, an important factor for its box-office prospects.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, established in the Amazon Prime Video series. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. A large supporting cast includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan. The return of Divyenndu’s character, Munna, has fans excited. Mirzapur: The Movie has been shot in Hindi and also released in Telugu.