Mirzapur The Movie release, review live updates: Munna Bhaiya's return marks bhaukaal in theatres, huge start predicted

• Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, established in the Amazon Prime Video series.

• A gangster drama, Mirzapur has been directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment

• The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show.

• A large support cast includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

• The film was originally reported to be a conclusion to the Mirzapur saga, which ran for three seasons on Prime Video. But makers later clarified it was an original story.

• At the trailer launch, lead actor Ali Fazal advised fans to watch the first nine episodes of season 1, following which the film’s story begins.

• The film’s release marks the first time an Indian web series is getting a feature film spinoff, and that too, in the form of a theatrical release.

• Mirzapur The Movie was cleared by the CBFC with hardly any cuts and modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.

• The advance bookings for the film opened four days before release. The film grossed over ₹7 crore in pre-sales, selling over 2 lakh tickets.

• The return of Divyenndu’s character, Munna, has fans excited. Mirzapur The Movie has been shot in Hindi, and will also release in Telugu.