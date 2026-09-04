Mirzapur The Movie release, review live updates: Munna Bhaiya's return marks bhaukaal in theatres, huge start predicted
Mirzapur The Movie release live: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar headline this film spinoff of the Amazon Prime Video series, Mirzapur.
Mirzapur The Movie release live: The spinoff of the beloved web series Mirzapur has arrived in theatres. The big-budget film arrived with familiar characters and new faces, becoming the first major experiment of bringing an OTT IP to the big screens...Read More
• Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, established in the Amazon Prime Video series.
• A gangster drama, Mirzapur has been directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment
• The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show.
• A large support cast includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.
• The film was originally reported to be a conclusion to the Mirzapur saga, which ran for three seasons on Prime Video. But makers later clarified it was an original story.
• At the trailer launch, lead actor Ali Fazal advised fans to watch the first nine episodes of season 1, following which the film’s story begins.
• The film’s release marks the first time an Indian web series is getting a feature film spinoff, and that too, in the form of a theatrical release.
• Mirzapur The Movie was cleared by the CBFC with hardly any cuts and modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.
• The advance bookings for the film opened four days before release. The film grossed over ₹7 crore in pre-sales, selling over 2 lakh tickets.
• The return of Divyenndu’s character, Munna, has fans excited. Mirzapur The Movie has been shot in Hindi, and will also release in Telugu.
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- 4 Sept 2026, 10:00:44 AM IST
Mirzapur The Movie release live: Advance bookings soar
Mirzapur The Movie earned over ₹6.40 crore gross for its day 1 in advance bookings. According to Sacnilk, approximately 230K tickets were sold nationwide, across more than 10,600 tracked shows.
- 4 Sept 2026, 09:45:14 AM IST
Mirzapur The Movie release live: First review calls film a winner
Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the first review of the film.
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- 4 Sept 2026, 09:35:36 AM IST
Mirzapur The Movie release live: Gangster saga arrives on the big screens
Two years after the release of season 3, the film adaptation of Mirzapur has hit the screens amid much fanfare and excitement.