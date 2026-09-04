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Mirzapur The Movie release, review live updates: Munna Bhaiya's return marks bhaukaal in theatres, huge start predicted

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Sep 4, 2026, 10:00:44 IST

Mirzapur The Movie release live: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar headline this film spinoff of the Amazon Prime Video series, Mirzapur.

Mirzapur The Movie release live: Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in the film.
Mirzapur The Movie release live: Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in the film.

Mirzapur The Movie release live: The spinoff of the beloved web series Mirzapur has arrived in theatres. The big-budget film arrived with familiar characters and new faces, becoming the first major experiment of bringing an OTT IP to the big screens...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 4 Sept 2026, 10:00:44 AM IST

    Mirzapur The Movie release live: Advance bookings soar

    Mirzapur The Movie earned over 6.40 crore gross for its day 1 in advance bookings. According to Sacnilk, approximately 230K tickets were sold nationwide, across more than 10,600 tracked shows.

  • 4 Sept 2026, 09:45:14 AM IST

    Mirzapur The Movie release live: First review calls film a winner

    Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the first review of the film.

  • 4 Sept 2026, 09:35:36 AM IST

    Mirzapur The Movie release live: Gangster saga arrives on the big screens

    Two years after the release of season 3, the film adaptation of Mirzapur has hit the screens amid much fanfare and excitement.

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