Mirzapur song Shoorveer irks original singer, called insult to Rajasthanis: ‘Meant for Rana Pratap, used for villains?’

Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on Friday and has performed well at the box office after receiving rave reviews. However, the makers have now been accused of using a song in the film meant for Maharana Pratap for a scene featuring gangsters. Rajasthani artist Rapperiya Baalam took to his Instagram to allege that it was also used without his permission or credit.

Rapperiya Baalam says Mirzapur makers have insulted Rajasthanis

Rapperiya Baalam's Shoorveer was reportedly featured in Mirzapur: The Movie in a gangster scene.

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Rapperiya posted a video on Instagram, saying he never imagined posting like this someday. “Aaj to dil dukhaya hai (You have hurt me),” he says. He said many will ask him why he’s hurt when his song has been featured in a film like Mirzapur. “The team never took my permission to use the song. This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap Singh, and you’re using it to glorify villains? Is this okay?” he questioned.

Rapperiya also stated that if the Mirzapur team had approached him after they liked the song, he would’ve given them ten such alternatives. “But to use it without permission…I don’t know who you took the rights from. I am hurt because I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji. It’s not something I can digest,” said the musician, pointing out that the warrior had faced a lot for the country.

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Internet angry at Mirzapur makers

{{^usCountry}} The internet was angry at the Mirzapur makers for using a song meant for Maharana Pratap for gangsters. An Instagram page named Folk Music of Rajasthan spoke up in the musician’s support, writing, “History is meant to be respected, not mixed with crime dramas for cheap entertainment value. As a Rajasthani i want to say please Do not mock the sacrifices of our heroes. Stop misrepresenting Rajasthani culture. #respecthistory #maharanapratap #shoorveer #saverajasthaniculture.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet was angry at the Mirzapur makers for using a song meant for Maharana Pratap for gangsters. An Instagram page named Folk Music of Rajasthan spoke up in the musician’s support, writing, “History is meant to be respected, not mixed with crime dramas for cheap entertainment value. As a Rajasthani i want to say please Do not mock the sacrifices of our heroes. Stop misrepresenting Rajasthani culture. #respecthistory #maharanapratap #shoorveer #saverajasthaniculture.” {{/usCountry}}

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They also wrote, “The song “Shoorveer” was written to celebrate the legacy and dignity of warriors. Turning around and inserting it into a gangster drama without the artist’s knowledge is bad enough but denying Rapperiya Baalam his rightful credits while everyone else gets theirs? That’s where the industry fails its independent creators. Mainstream platforms need to stop diluting regional history and bypassing legal courtesy.”

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Numerous others also pointed out that the makers of Mirzapur should’ve approached Rapperiya before using the song. “This is how the mainstream has repeatedly diluted and distorted Rajasthan’s history,” read one comment. “This is completely wrong. You cannot use someone’s song without their permission. Please file a copyright claim. We are with you and fully support you,” wrote another.

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Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It is based on the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur (2018). John Stewart Eduri has been credited for the film’s score, while Ray, Junaid Kumar, Anand Bhaskar, and Dhanda Nyoliwala are credited for the music. The film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India and ₹70 crore worldwide in two days.