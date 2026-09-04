Mirzapur The Movie Twitter reviews: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi are ‘blockbuster’; ‘mass’ Ravi Kishan has fans going wild

Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived in theatres today (September 4). The spinoff of the popular Prime Video series marks the first time a major Indian OTT show has been adapted into a theatrical film on a scale. The first shows began across India early on Friday morning, and viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reviews by 11 AM. So far, the word on the film is overwhelmingly positive, with praise for the scale, action, and performances. However, a few viewers have criticised the violence and pacing.

Mirzapur Twitter reviews

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur.

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Praising how the film manages to keep the spirit of the successful show alive, while appearing to be a film and not a show, one viewer wrote, “True series vibe perfectly maintained. Ali Fazal & Pankaj Tripathi bring absolute mayhem. Munna Bhaiya gets roaring cheers! 1st half is pure entertainment, 2nd half gets serious. Honest word: A must-watch!”

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{{^usCountry}} Another echoed, “#MirzapurTheMovie successfully brings the popular franchise to the big screen with a larger scale while retaining the gritty atmosphere, intense drama, dark humour and mass appeal that audiences associate with Mirzapur. The performances are a major highlight, with the ensemble cast delivering strong work, while the dialogues, action sequences, background score and emotional moments add to the theatrical impact. The film particularly benefits from its powerful characters and fan-service moments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another echoed, “#MirzapurTheMovie successfully brings the popular franchise to the big screen with a larger scale while retaining the gritty atmosphere, intense drama, dark humour and mass appeal that audiences associate with Mirzapur. The performances are a major highlight, with the ensemble cast delivering strong work, while the dialogues, action sequences, background score and emotional moments add to the theatrical impact. The film particularly benefits from its powerful characters and fan-service moments.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the main themes explored in Mirzapur: The Movie? Mirzapur: The Movie explores themes of power, revenge, and the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, while maintaining the gritty atmosphere, intense drama, and dark humor associated with the original series. How does Mirzapur: The Movie compare to the original series in terms of production? The movie is produced with a larger scale and cinematic approach, retaining the core spirit of the series but designed to feel like a standalone film, rather than an extended episode. Why have some reviewers described the pacing of Mirzapur: The Movie as an issue? Some reviews criticize the second half of the film for feeling sluggish and stretched, which affects the overall pacing, even though the climax manages to deliver a satisfying conclusion.

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A more balanced review of the film read: “Have all elements which made it a blockbuster on OTT; almost the same casting helps you to relate easily. Movie has good world-building, but at places , the pace dip due to OTT-type treatment (sic).”

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan praised

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, while also resurrecting Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu). Bablu Pandit also returns but with Jitendra Kumar taking over the role from Vikrant Massey in the film. All the actors earned praise from the audience, with the new entrant, Ravi Kishan, particularly garnering some love. “Mirzapur: The Movie doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to entertainment. Pankaj tripathi mass, Ravi Kishan’s entry as Babbua Yadav instantly breathes new life into the story, adding the punch and energy the narrative needed,” read one review. Another simply called the cast ‘blockbuster’ and waxed eloquent for the three leads - Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu.

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Some disappointed with the film

But not all early reviews are positive. Some have called the film sluggish and slow. Labelling the film ‘tortoise’, one review read: “Mirzapur is strictly an average affair till now with DRAGGED SCREENPLAY Come with zero expectations, and you’ll still find it just average. Drama sequences are very slow, confrontation scenes are high point of the first half, but apart from 4-5 High Moments, the whole first half is Painful to watch because of the pacing. Dialogues are good, music is not; they have taken inspiration from Dharandhar, and it’s clearly visible.”

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Another echoed, “The main drawback is that the second half feels slightly stretched, affecting the pacing in places. However, the film manages to regain momentum towards the climax and delivers a satisfying big-screen experience.”

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur released in theatres in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.