Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film crosses 200 crore, beats Awarapan 2

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 7: It took all of seven days for Mirzapur: The Movie to coast past the ₹200-crore mark worldwide. Buoyed by excellent domestic collections, the gangster action thriller has now become the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, and is steadily climbing the charts.

Mirzapur The Movie box office update

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 7: Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

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Mirzapur had a solid start at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend itself. But what has helped the film sustain momentum is how it avoided a big drop in collections on Monday and has since sustained some pace through the weekdays. Lifted by exceptional response in mass centres of UP and Bihar, the film minted ₹25 crore on its first day. By its seventh day, Thursday, it was still collecting over ₹10 crore net per day. After seven days, Mirzapur The Movie’s domestic collections stand at ₹148 crore net ( ₹177 crore gross). The film has done particularly well in the north, and that too, in the smaller centres. In many tier-2 towns, single-screen theatres are going housefull even for afternoon shows, according to reports. Even on Thursday, Mirzapur The Movie recorded a 43% occupancy for the night shows across India. The figure was over 60% in centres like Lucknow, Jaipur, and Bhopal.

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{{^usCountry}} The bulk of Mirzapur’s earnings has come from India, but it has been a success overseas as well. The film started off slowly internationally, but then picked up over the weekend. By Thursday, it had earned an impressive $3.7 million overseas, largely from North America and the Middle East. This takes the film’s worldwide haul after seven days to ₹213 crore. It is the sixth Hindi film to cross the ₹200-crore mark worldwide this year, and only the third to reach the milestone in its first week. Mirzapur beats Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bulk of Mirzapur’s earnings has come from India, but it has been a success overseas as well. The film started off slowly internationally, but then picked up over the weekend. By Thursday, it had earned an impressive $3.7 million overseas, largely from North America and the Middle East. This takes the film’s worldwide haul after seven days to ₹213 crore. It is the sixth Hindi film to cross the ₹200-crore mark worldwide this year, and only the third to reach the milestone in its first week. Mirzapur beats Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the box office collection of Mirzapur The Movie after its first week? After its first week, Mirzapur The Movie has grossed ₹213 crore worldwide, making it the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Why did Mirzapur The Movie perform well in smaller towns and regions like UP and Bihar? The film garnered an exceptional response in mass centres of UP and Bihar, where it maintained high occupancy rates, particularly in single-screen theatres. How did Mirzapur The Movie manage to surpass Awarapan 2 in box office earnings? Mirzapur The Movie surpassed Awarapan 2 with a worldwide gross of ₹213 crore, as it benefitted from strong domestic collections and steady audience turnout, whereas Awarapan 2's earnings pace had significantly slowed.

Mirzapur: The Movie entered the top-5 list of the year's highest-grossing Hindi films with its Thursday haul. With a worldwide gross of ₹213 crore, it overtook Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which released last month and has earned just over ₹212 crore worldwide. Awarapan 2’s earnings pace has slowed considerably, so it won’t be able to regain its 5th spot from Mirzapur. Hot on its heels is devotional film Hanuman Ansh, which has earned close to ₹193 crore, all from India. The film will surpass Awarapan 2 this weekend. Its overseas release, later this month, should add to its haul.

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Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie is now aiming to overtake two Akshay Kumar films - Dhamaal 4 ( ₹224 crore) and Bhooth Bangla ( ₹247 crore) on its way to the top 3 of 2026.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.

The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan round off the cast.