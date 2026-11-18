Mission Mirchi's Sikkim shoot marred by tragedy, technician dies in road accident
Mission Mirchi, an upcoming film starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is being shot in Sikkim currently.
The shoot of Maddock Films' upcoming film, Mission Mirchi, was hit by tragedy on Tuesday after a technician working on the production died in a road accident. The film is being shot in Sikkim. Local police said that the 46-year-old technician died after a truck carrying shooting equipment met with an accident.
Technician working in Mission Mirchi dies
PTI quoted police officials as saying that the accident happened near the 5th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road on Monday, when the film crew was returning from Tsomgo Lake near Gangtok.
Pintu Mondal, a light boy with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light, was part of the technical crew for Maddock Films' production Mission Mirchi, which was being shot in Sikkim from November 15 to 20, police said.
Pintu Mondal was seated beside the driver, who reportedly lost control of the truck while negotiating a sharp turn around 3.30 pm, the police added. According to the police, Mondal sustained severe head injuries and was taken to STNM Hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning. The driver also suffered critical shoulder injuries and is undergoing treatment.
About Mission Mirchi
Production & Filming: Produced by Maddock Films with casting by Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company (MCCC), Mission Mirchi is a crime thriller being directed by Kunal Deshmukh. According to reports, the film has been on-location shooting across various regions, including recent schedules in Sikkim. Mission Mirchi stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in leading roles, along with a large ensemble cast. Reports have claimed the film is based on the life and underworld connections of Iqbal Mirchi, but the makers have not confirmed this.
The film is currently in production, and there is no release date announced yet.
Recent mishaps on film sets
2026 saw a spate of mishaps on the sets of Indian films. Before the technician's tragic death in Sikkim, a 28-year-old art direction crew member working in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 died from a strong electric shock while preparing a house-like set at Adityaram Film City in Panaiyur (Chennai). In June, a 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Yadav, died on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War after suffering an electric shock. The production house subsequently suspended night shoots and introduced stricter safety reviews.
A month before that, an explosion involving cylinders occurred on the set of SJ Suryah's upcoming film, resulting in 1 death and 3 injuries. Police arrested a production manager and a special effects in-charge under charges of causing death by negligence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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