Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film opens at 2.8 crore in India

Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, released in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹2.80 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. According to the report, Mission Raniganj is expected to perform low on the first day. (Also Read | Mission Raniganj review: Akshay Kumar stands tall in this daring and daunting rescue thriller)

About Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Akshay Kumar plays the lead in Mission Raniganj.

The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Mission Ranignaj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Mission Raniganj review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Director Tinu Suresh Desai weaves the screenplay in a manner that it keeps you engaged and invested, with several hard-hitting moments. However, he majorly falters at places where he lets his hero take the centre stage, putting the story at the backseat. In portions where Akshay Kumar dominates most of the screen time, the focus is primarily on his actions and efforts rather than the ordeal of the miners stuck deep in the mine."

Akshay calls Mission Raniganj one of his best films

Akshay talked about Mission Raniganj during a press conference on Friday. As quoted by news agency ANI, he had said, "Tinu deserves the National Award. He's been with the screenplay for the last 4-5 years, he has worked so hard. I don't know about what the commerciality of this film going to be but that is for sure I am so proud of the film he has made. And I am happy to say that this is one of the best films which I have done."

Akshay surprises fans at theatres

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Akshay also gave his fans a surprise in a theatre. He interacted with them and also posed for photos. As his fans inside the theatre praised him, Akshay thanked them with folded hands.

