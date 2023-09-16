Mission Raniganj song Jalsa 2.0: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra break into bhangra. Watch

On Saturday, the makers of Mission Raniganj released Jalsa 2.0, the first song from the highly anticipated rescue thriller. It features the lead couple, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, breaking into a bhangra at what looks like a colourful, celebratory event. (Also Read: Mission Raniganj teaser: Akshay Kumar is on a rescue operation again, this time in a coal mine. Watch)

About Jalsa 2.0

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in Jalsa 2.0, the new song from Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s infectious chemistry and boundless energy elevate the song to new heights, making it a strong contender for the title of the Bhangra hit of the year.

In the song, Akshay is first seen breaking into a bhangra, as Parineeti stands at a distance, smiling and wanting to join him. Akshay, in a dark blue kurta and in a turbaned avatar, performs bhangra to the T and even thumps on the floor while sitting on a charpoy. Parineeti joins him soon, and the two match their steps to the dhol beats. Parineeti even sits on the dhol, that Akshay wears by his neck and plays along.

The music for Jalsa 2.0 has been composed by Prem and Hardeep. The lyrics are penned by Satinder Sartaaj, who also lends his powerful vocals to the track.

“The Jalsa 2.0 song represents a significant moment in our journey as we step into the world of Indian Cinema with great enthusiasm once again. This is for the first time that Jjust Music is venturing into this grand endeavour. It's a joyful celebration of music, culture, and the magic of movies," says Jackky Bhagnani, the Founder of Jjust Music, and the head of Pooja Entertainment.

“Jalsa 2.0 is a very special song for all of us. It's the first song from Mission Raniganj which carries along a lot of fun, and Ganesh Master's choreography will instantly make you get up and dance. Associating with Jjust Music for this one has been absolutely amazing. Akshay sir and Parineeti coming together, is total Dhamaal,” says Deepshikha Deshmukh, Producer, Pooja Entertainment.

About Mission Raniganj

Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film based on the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theatres on October 6.

