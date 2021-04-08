Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mom-to-be Dia Mirza inspires as she turns terrace into gym, does mild workouts and yoga. Watch
Mom-to-be Dia Mirza inspires as she turns terrace into gym, does mild workouts and yoga. Watch

Dia Mirza, who is pregnant with her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi, posted video clips on Instagram as she did yoga and light workouts. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Dia Mirza recently announced she was expecting a baby with Vaibhav Rekhi.

Actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram Stories to share clips of her exercise and yoga routine. The actor is pregnant with her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi.

In the clips, Dia can be seen doing pulling exercises, mild weight training and some yoga, under the guidance of a professional instructor.

Dia has been in news since her February wedding to Vaibhav. Earlier this month, she announced that Vaibhav and she were expecting their first child together: "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

The Big Bull review: Abhishek's daunting film makes messiah out of a criminal

Swara Bhasker: I want a bikini-fit body this year

Kangana reacts to Delhi road accident: 'I am most terrified of idiots'

When Malaika took on trolls who called her 'buddhi' for dating Arjun

After the announcement, an Instagram user asked why she did not share the news before she got married. “That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?” the user had written.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut defines what makes one an ‘ultranationalist’ as she posts glam photos: ‘Every penny that you spend...’

Replying to her, Dia wrote back, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Dia and Vaibhav had recently been on honeymoon. They were accompanied by his daughter from his first marriage, Samaira.

