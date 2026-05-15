Most expensive Cannes red carpet look cost 1300 cr, belonged to Bollywood star; not Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Deepika

The Cannes Film Festival has evolved into more than just a celebration of cinema. Over the last couple of decades, it has also become one of the hottest fashion events of the calendar. The famed Cannes red carpet sees some of the biggest stars from around the world, dressed by top designers, and adorned with magnificent jewels. No wonder everyone is trying to outdo one another in terms of extravagance. But last year, one Indian star did the unthinkable by carrying a look that was worth a staggering $156 million, the highest in Cannes history.

The Indian star with the most expensive Cannes look

Urvashi Rautela poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the opening ceremony and the screening the film "Partir un jour" (Leave One Day) Out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

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In 2025, actor Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet on three occasions. But for her grand debut, the Bollywood star chose to dress herself in a dazzling Michael Cinco gown, paired with a unique eye-catching parrot-like clutch and an assortment of jewellery. International outlets reported that the total cost of Urvashi’s look was a staggering $155.9 million (over ₹1300 crore). This would be more than the total box office haul of last year’s highest-grossing Indian film - Dhurandhar. It easily beat the previous record for most expensive Cannes look - Kim Kardashian’s $5-million look that featured Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

How Urvashi’s look became this expensive

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{{^usCountry}} The Michael Cinco gown Urvashi wore was full of a stunning mosaic of Mexican art, highly valued for its design, craftsmanship, and cultural significance. This gave it a staggering price of $4.8 million. The parrot clutch she carried was also reportedly worth over $50K. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Michael Cinco gown Urvashi wore was full of a stunning mosaic of Mexican art, highly valued for its design, craftsmanship, and cultural significance. This gave it a staggering price of $4.8 million. The parrot clutch she carried was also reportedly worth over $50K. {{/usCountry}}

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Urvashi Rautela poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the opening ceremony and the screening the film "Partir un jour" (Leave One Day) Out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (REUTERS)

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But the crown jewel of her look (quite literally) was the diamonds Urvashi wore. According to Moneycontrol, Urvashi wore exquisite jewellery, including the Moussaieff Red Diamond, Oppenheimer Blue Diamond, Dresden Green Diamond & Tiffany Yellow Diamond. These were collectively worth $151 million at the time, giving Urvashi’s look a budget of $155.9 million, higher than even some Hollywood blockbusters’ budgets.

Urvashi’s return to Cannes in 2026

Urvashi Rautela made a grand entrance at the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2026. The actor opted for a creation by the Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. The gown was a masterclass in intricate bling, featuring a body-hugging, sheer silhouette that transitioned into a delicate lavender-toned mesh. The bodice was heavily encrusted with thousands of silver crystals, beads, and architectural stone-work, creating a shimmering armour effect. Complementing the silver theme, Urvashi wore a striking maang tika-style headpiece adorned with a bird motif and sparkling tassels, paired with matching oversized earrings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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