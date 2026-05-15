Most expensive Cannes red carpet look cost ₹1300 cr, belonged to Bollywood star; not Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Deepika
The most expensive look ever seen on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet was worth $156 million and was worn by an Indian actor.
The Cannes Film Festival has evolved into more than just a celebration of cinema. Over the last couple of decades, it has also become one of the hottest fashion events of the calendar. The famed Cannes red carpet sees some of the biggest stars from around the world, dressed by top designers, and adorned with magnificent jewels. No wonder everyone is trying to outdo one another in terms of extravagance. But last year, one Indian star did the unthinkable by carrying a look that was worth a staggering $156 million, the highest in Cannes history.
The Indian star with the most expensive Cannes look
In 2025, actor Urvashi Rautela attended the Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet on three occasions. But for her grand debut, the Bollywood star chose to dress herself in a dazzling Michael Cinco gown, paired with a unique eye-catching parrot-like clutch and an assortment of jewellery. International outlets reported that the total cost of Urvashi’s look was a staggering $155.9 million (over ₹1300 crore). This would be more than the total box office haul of last year’s highest-grossing Indian film - Dhurandhar. It easily beat the previous record for most expensive Cannes look - Kim Kardashian’s $5-million look that featured Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.
How Urvashi’s look became this expensive
The Michael Cinco gown Urvashi wore was full of a stunning mosaic of Mexican art, highly valued for its design, craftsmanship, and cultural significance. This gave it a staggering price of $4.8 million. The parrot clutch she carried was also reportedly worth over $50K.{{/usCountry}}
The Michael Cinco gown Urvashi wore was full of a stunning mosaic of Mexican art, highly valued for its design, craftsmanship, and cultural significance. This gave it a staggering price of $4.8 million. The parrot clutch she carried was also reportedly worth over $50K.{{/usCountry}}
But the crown jewel of her look (quite literally) was the diamonds Urvashi wore. According to Moneycontrol, Urvashi wore exquisite jewellery, including the Moussaieff Red Diamond, Oppenheimer Blue Diamond, Dresden Green Diamond & Tiffany Yellow Diamond. These were collectively worth $151 million at the time, giving Urvashi’s look a budget of $155.9 million, higher than even some Hollywood blockbusters’ budgets.
Urvashi’s return to Cannes in 2026
Urvashi Rautela made a grand entrance at the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2026. The actor opted for a creation by the Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. The gown was a masterclass in intricate bling, featuring a body-hugging, sheer silhouette that transitioned into a delicate lavender-toned mesh. The bodice was heavily encrusted with thousands of silver crystals, beads, and architectural stone-work, creating a shimmering armour effect. Complementing the silver theme, Urvashi wore a striking maang tika-style headpiece adorned with a bird motif and sparkling tassels, paired with matching oversized earrings.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.