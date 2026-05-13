‘Give us space and privacy’: Mouni Roy breaks silence on separation rumours from husband Suraj Nambiar

For the last few days, Mouni Roy's personal life has been under the scanner. The speculation began after many noticed that Mouni and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking concerns about a possible separation. On Wednesday, Mouni shared a statement requesting privacy in the matter. (Also read: Disha Patani unfollows Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar, he deletes Instagram account amid separation rumours)

What Mouni said

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar got married in 2022.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mouni wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please.” She also added a folded hands emoticon, urging people to stop discussing her personal life.

Mouni via Instagram Stories.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the last few years, the couple often shared pictures together on social media, openly expressing their love for each other. However, their recent Instagram activity has sparked concern among many, leaving fans wondering what may have happened between the two. Suraj has since deleted his account. Though Mouni had unfollowed Suraj, she has kept photos from their 2022 wedding and honeymoon. About Mouni and Suraj's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the last few years, the couple often shared pictures together on social media, openly expressing their love for each other. However, their recent Instagram activity has sparked concern among many, leaving fans wondering what may have happened between the two. Suraj has since deleted his account. Though Mouni had unfollowed Suraj, she has kept photos from their 2022 wedding and honeymoon. About Mouni and Suraj's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mouni and Suraj first met in 2018 at a New Year’s celebration in Dubai. The couple, introduced by mutual friends, soon developed a strong bond. However, distance initially came in the way, as Suraj worked in Dubai while Mouni was based in Mumbai. They were in a long-distance relationship and would frequently travel to meet each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mouni and Suraj first met in 2018 at a New Year’s celebration in Dubai. The couple, introduced by mutual friends, soon developed a strong bond. However, distance initially came in the way, as Suraj worked in Dubai while Mouni was based in Mumbai. They were in a long-distance relationship and would frequently travel to meet each other. {{/usCountry}}

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Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in 2022. They had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali one in Goa. The pre-wedding functions also included a haldi and mehendi ceremony. Before their wedding, Mouni never confirmed dating Suraj publicly.

Sharing their first wedding pictures in January 2022 as husband and wife, Mouni wrote on Instagram, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

Mouni first garnered attention for her stint in the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She then went on to gain widespread attention for the show, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, in which she played the lead opposite Mohit Raina. She also starred in two seasons of the hit TV show Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin. She has also appeared in films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Made in China. She was also seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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