Mouni Roy hits back at plastic surgery rumours and trolls. Here’s her response

Actor Mouni Roy has finally spoken out about the plastic surgery rumours that have been swirling around her. She said that she won't let faceless critics get under her skin. Also read: Mouni Roy reveals what she eats in a day for her toned body, says diets don't work for her: ‘Almost every day I have…’ The trolling about Mouni Roy's appearance started after she posted a reel on Instagram wearing a black slip dress, which apparently sparked online scrutiny.(Instagram)

Mouni fires back at trolls over plastic surgery rumours

During her recent appearance at a public event, she was asked about the trolling. Mouni shrugged off the trolling, stating she ignores such comments. She added that people who find joy in trolling others online are accountable for their own actions.

She said, “Kuch nahin (nothing). Dekhti hee nahi (I don’t read those comments. Let everyone do their jobI do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it."

Mouni recently attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bhootnii alongside co-star Sanjay Dutt. The trolling about her appearance started after she posted a reel on Instagram wearing a black slip dress, which apparently sparked online scrutiny. Several users spoke about her changing appearance in the comments section, wondering if "cosmetic surgery had gone wrong”. One fan wrote, “Surgery went wrong,” while another commented, “Every public appearance is a new plastic surgery”.

Mouni’s next project

On the film front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming horror action-comedy The Bhootnii. Sometime back, Sohum Rockstar Entertainment took to Instagram to share the announcement video of The Bhootnii. The video begins with a powerful voiceover by Sanjay Dutt as the footage focuses on spirits and a haunted tree. It also shows Sunny Singh screaming to get back his love (Palak Tiwari) from a supernatural being (Mouni Roy).

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Asif Khan, BeYouNick, and others in key roles. Co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the horror-comedy is scheduled to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.