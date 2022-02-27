Mouni Roy performs aarti with husband Suraj Nambiar at mata ki chowki. Watch

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar earlier this year in Goa. Now, a video of Mouni performing aarti at their Bengaluru house during mata ki chowki has been shared online. In the photos shared online, Mouni's mother-in-law was spotted talking to Mouni. Also Read: Terrified bride Mouni Roy fears falling off the pidhi during Bengali wedding ceremony, says 'ek baar is okay'. Watch

In the video shared by a fan account, Mouni and Suraj are seen holding a pooja thali as they perform aarti. One person shared some pictures from the puja and wrote, “About Last Night -Gracious hosts; also neighbours! God bless the newly weds and their lovely family! Mata ki chowki, dinner and non stop DJ and all veg and finger licking yumm food--hats off to the nambiars!!! @nambiarrenuka you did fab god bless! Keep smiling.”

After a year of speculations, Mouni tied the knot with her Dubai based businessman boyfriend Suraj on January 27. Actors Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia and others attended the Goa wedding.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Mouni wrote, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends , We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.” Suraj also shared the same photos on Instagram and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Mouni was seen in the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but came in the limelight with the show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, in which she played the lead opposite Mohit Raina. She also starred in two seasons of the hit TV show Naagin.

She later made a switch to the silver screen and appeared in films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, KGF: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. She will now be seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and others.

