Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani congratulate Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar with inside photos from wedding. See here

After a year of speculations, actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai based businessman boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. Actors Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani and others, who were a part of the wedding. shared photos of the couple on their Instagram accounts.

Mandira congratulated Mouni and Suraj in an Instagram post with the caption, “Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my favourite people Mr and Mrs Nambiar. Beautiful ceremony. I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13.”

In the first picture posted by Mandira, she and Mouni can be seen kissing Suraj on his cheeks. In another two pictures, Mandira posed with the newlywed couple. Television actor Tanvi Shah dropped hearts emojis in the comments section. While other fans congratulated and gave their best wishes to the couple.

Mouni's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani also shared Suraj and Mouni's photo with the caption, “Mr and Mrs Nambiar.”

Actor Shraddha Arya, who got married last year, commented on Arjun's photos saying, “So Happy! Yayyy!” One fan commented, “OMG. She looks so pyaari (cute)." Another one said, “Adorable couple.”

Television actor Karishma Modi, who was also a part of the wedding, shared photos from the ceremony, with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar.”

Composer Manmeet Singh shared some glimpses of the festivities and wrote: “The south Indian bride @imouniroy @nambiar13.”

Actor Jia Mustafa congratulated the newlyweds and wrote: “My Mon, you’ve spoken about this moment from the day I’ve known you. We’ve laughed and cried imagining the big day and all it’s little rituals.. but nothing prepared me for this feeling. Seeing you married today fills me with a barrage of emotions that I can’t put into words. I love you babygirl. Congratulations to you both. Wishing you guys a happy and blessed married life.”

Jia Mustafa congratulates Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

In the photos, Mouni can be seen in a South Indian getup for the Malayali wedding. She wore a white saree with red border for the wedding while Suraj opted for a pastel kurta and mundu. The wedding took place in Goa.

Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times, “A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. The guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.”

Mouni and Suraj are also expected to be planning to throw a dance party on January 28. Several of Mouni’s close friends are said to have rehearsed for the same.

