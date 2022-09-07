Mouni Roy shares romantic pics with ‘impossibly cute’ husband Suraj Nambiar; fans say 'so beautiful'

Mouni Roy expressed her love for husband Suraj Nambiar in her latest post. On Wednesday, the actor, who will soon be seen in Brahmastra, shared pictures of herself and Suraj as they posed for the camera in an outdoor photoshoot. Both were seen twining with their ethnic Indian outfits. Mouni wore a cream lehenga choli with gajra around her hair; Suraj was seen in a cream kurta pyjama. Both were seen hugging each other and smiling in the pictures. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra confirmed by Mouni Roy: ‘He has a guest appearance’)

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “My #meetcute (infinity emoji). An impossibly cute one.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures with Suraj Nambiar. One of her fans commented, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai (How can someone be so beautiful)?” Another one wrote, “My favourite.” A fan also wrote, “Jo iss jodi se jale woh zara side se chale (Those who are jealous of them, should take another route).”

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in 2022. They had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali one in Goa. The pre-wedding functions also included a haldi and mehendi ceremony. Before their wedding, Mouni never confirmed dating Suraj publicly.

Sharing their first wedding pictures in January 2022 as husband and wife, Mouni wrote on Instagram, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

Mouni was seen in the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but came in the limelight with the show, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, in which she played the lead opposite Mohit Raina. She also starred in two seasons of the hit TV show Naagin. She has also appeared in films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Made in China. She will now be seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan.

