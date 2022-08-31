Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra confirmed by Mouni Roy: ‘He has a guest appearance’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first film together, Brahmastra, has created quite a buzz before it releases in theatres on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Now, Mouni has confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the Karan Johar-backed film. Mouni said the actor makes a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmastra. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan’s first look as ‘Vanarastra’ in Brahmastra leaked online, fans react

In a recent interview, Mouni, who is the antagonist in Brahmastra, said it was one of the most challenging roles she has ever played. Mouni went on to reveal that apart from getting to work with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan, she got the chance to work in a film featuring Shah Rukh, who will be seen in a special cameo in Brahmastra.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni spoke about her Brahmastra co-actors, and said, “Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it… being a part of this world is a privilege.”

The actor also added that while all are in awe of the Marvel and DC movies, India is a country of stories and Ayan Mukerji has blended all these stories into beautiful fiction in Brahmastra. Speaking of her role, Junoon, Mouni continued, “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played. It (her character in Brahmastra) is Ayan’s brainchild… It is the most interesting role I have gotten to play, till date.”

After the Brahmastra trailer launch in June, eagle-eyed fans had speculated that Shah Rukh had a cameo in the film. They had shared screenshots from the trailer and said that the person holding up a trident with fire around him was the actor. More recently, Shah Rukh’s Brahmastra look as ‘Vanarastra’ (inspired by Lord Hanuman) was allegedly leaked online.

In one of the photos shared online, a blood-soaked Shah Rukh was seen on his knees as he gave his signature open arms pose. Golden sparks were seen seeping out of his left foot. In another photo, as Shah Rukh’s alleged Vanarastra character elevates in the air, a bright golden silhouette of lord Hanuman begins to appear. However, before Mouni's latest statement, this hadn't been confirmed by anybody from the film's cast or the makers.

