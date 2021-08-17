Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mountaineer conquers Mount Kilimanjaro and dedicates victory to Sonu Sood, actor says: 'Feel so moved by his gesture'
bollywood

Mountaineer conquers Mount Kilimanjaro and dedicates victory to Sonu Sood, actor says: 'Feel so moved by his gesture'

Mountaineer and cyclist Uma Singh reportedly conquered Africa's tallest peak Mount Kilimanjaro on a cycle and dedicated his win to Sonu Sood.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Sonu Sood is known for his philanthropic work.

Actor Sonu Sood, who has won praise for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, recently received a heartfelt tribute from mountaineer and cyclist Uma Singh.

Uma Singh reportedly conquered Africa's tallest peak Mount Kilimanjaro on a cycle and dedicated his win to the actor.

"For the first time in my life I have met a real-life hero and I want to do something for him. He stood up for our country in difficult circumstances, regardless of his own life. You are the real hero of our country, Sonu Sood sir, and the elder brother to everyone in India," Uma said in a statement.

Sonu was touched by the mountaineer's gesture.

"I feel so proud of Uma that he went ahead to achieve something so difficult. It is his hard work and determination that helped him to attain this feat. I feel so moved by his gesture and his words. He is an inspiration for our youth. Such determination at such a young age shows that if our Indian youth fix their hearts at doing something, they will achieve it by all means possible. Congratulations Uma and thank you for your kind words," Sonu expressed.

On the work front, Sonu recently featured in the music video of the song titled Sath Kya Nibhaoge.

sonu sood movies coronavirus pandemic

