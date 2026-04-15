Mrunal Thakur didn't know she would star with ‘very senior actor’ in Son of Sardaar 2: ‘Trust was shaken’

Actor Mrunal Thakur is currently promoting her latest Hindi-Telugu release Dacoit: A Love Story. She spoke about her 2025 film Son of Sardaar, which starred Ajay Devgn, in one of the interviews. The actor claims she was disappointed that her scenes were cut from the film and didn’t know a ‘very senior actor’ was playing her husband.

Mrunal Thakur was unaware ‘senior actor’ would star opposite her in Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in a still from Son of Sardaar 2.

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Talking to Prema, Mrunal said, “I didn’t know like, a very senior actor is going to play my husband. Because that just changes my…this is not what I expected from the movie. So, there I failed. Because there was a little bit of trust that was shaken. But you know what, I don’t have regrets.” For the unversed, in Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal played Rabia Akhtar, while Chunky Panday played her estranged husband, Danish. Ajay plays Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, aka Jassi, who’s married to Dimple, played by Neeru Bajwa. However, Rabia and Jassi find love with each other as they’re estranged from their spouses.

Surprised her important scenes were chopped from film

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{{^usCountry}} Mrunal also mentioned that important scenes between her and Roshni Walia’s character, who plays her stepdaughter Saba, were cut from Son of Sardaar 2. Prefacing that the team of the film is like family, she added, “I did not know two important scenes of mine would be edited on the table. Like, there’s this beautiful scene with me and Roshni. She’s actually my sister’s child and my sister dies in the movie, it’s just a narrative. And I give up my personal life for her betterment. She says, it’s better I don’t have a mother, I have you. And I pray that every girl gets a mother like you, even if you’ve not given birth to me. But the way you’ve taken care…that narrative was missing.” Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrunal also mentioned that important scenes between her and Roshni Walia’s character, who plays her stepdaughter Saba, were cut from Son of Sardaar 2. Prefacing that the team of the film is like family, she added, “I did not know two important scenes of mine would be edited on the table. Like, there’s this beautiful scene with me and Roshni. She’s actually my sister’s child and my sister dies in the movie, it’s just a narrative. And I give up my personal life for her betterment. She says, it’s better I don’t have a mother, I have you. And I pray that every girl gets a mother like you, even if you’ve not given birth to me. But the way you’ve taken care…that narrative was missing.” Recent work {{/usCountry}}

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After Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal starred in Do Deewane Seher Mein and Dacoit this year. She has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (HJTIHH) and Pooja Meri Jaan lined up in Hindi. HJTIHH’s first look was released this week and showed what appeared to be AI-generated twin babies discussing their parentage. The rom-com directed by David Dhawan also stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The first look received mixed reviews, with an influencer even accusing Varun of ‘faking reviews’ for it. The film will be released in theatres on June 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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