Mrunal Thakur gets offended by fan edit on Diwali: ‘Apko lagta hai ye cool hai?’

Mrunal Thakur did not take it well when a fan posted an edited video on Diwali with her. The actor commented on the post and schooled the fan, saying this is not ‘cool’. A few hours later, the actor took to her Instagram Stories and said that she was ‘heartbroken’ that the said fan posted edited videos with other actors as well. The comment has seen been deleted. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur defends Ranbir Kapoor starring in Animal: ‘Don’t forget he played Barfi. Can't we celebrate diversity') Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram Stories to address why she was 'so sad' with the fan edit.

Mrunal's initial comment that was deleted

In the edited video, the fan was seen bursting firecrackers with Mrunal. She commented, “Bhai kyu jhooti tassali de raha hain aap apne aap ko? Apko lagta hai aap jo yeh kar rahe hain woh cool hai? Ji nahi (Brother, why are you giving yourself the wrong impression? Why do you think what you are doing is cool? It is not)!”

‘My heart was broken’

A few hours later, the actor had a change of heart and shared the same video on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Hope you edit good films one day! Good Luck Happy Diwali.” She also posted a video on her Instagram Stories to clarify what made her think otherwise. She said, “Guys, ap log bacche ki jaan logey kya? Maine woh comment kar dia… Pehle jab main dekha main khush hui… chal kisi aur ke saath na sahi inke saath hi main Diwali toh mana rahi hoon (Guys, please stop? I just made a comment… at first, when I saw the video I was happy that at least I am spending my Diwali with him)! Phir I opened his page and then I see that he has edited his video with each and every actress! My heart was broken! I was so sad! But I really love his editing skills and I really pray and hope that he uses his art for the right things! But please don't say bad things to him. His intention was maybe not bad. I just hope woh aur logon ka dil na tode (I hope he does not break more hearts)!”

Fans will see Mrunal next with Ajay Devgn in the sequel of the action comedy Son of Sardaar. It is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan's comedy film with Varun Dhawan. Mrunal is also a part of Pooja Meri Jaan, also starring Huma Qureshi.