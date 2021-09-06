Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mrunal Thakur joins Aditya Roy Kapur in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Thadam

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Thadam's Hindi remake will see Mrunal Thakur as a cop. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Thadam's Hindi remake will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar.

Actor Mrunal Thakur will feature alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thadam.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the Hindi version will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar and feature the Toofaan actor as a cop. 

Mrunal, who has featured in films like Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 and John Abraham's Batla House, said she came on board the film the moment she heard the story.

"My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one," Mrunal said in a statement.

The 2019 Tamil action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, featured Arun Vijay in a double role alongside Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep. 

Bhushan Kumar said when he was discussing the cop's character with Murad Khetani and they instantly thought of Mrunal.

"She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this," Bhushan Kumar said.

RELATED STORIES

Murad Khetani said the team wanted someone who has a "soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed".

Also read: Mrunal Thakur says she discussed Ishaan Khatter with Shahid Kapoor, has worked with their 'entire family'

"During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her," Murad Khetani said.

The film will go on floors in October this year.

Mrunal Thakur most recently featured in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan, which released on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor-led Jersey. 

 

