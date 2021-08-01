Mrunal Thakur to make Telugu debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s next, makers unveil first look

Actor Mrunal Thakur will be playing a character called Sita in her maiden Telugu film opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The makers of the movie Vyjayanthi Movies unveiled the first glimpse of Mrunal’s character on Sunday on her birthday.

Revealing a glimpse of Mrunal Thakur’s character, the makers wrote: “Proud to Introduce @mrunal0801 as Sita Happy birthday Sita. You will conquer hearts. (sic).”





Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, it is believed that Mrunal plays one of the leading ladies. She will be paired with Dulquer Salmaan for the first time.

Last week, the makers unveiled the first look of Dulquer’s character from the movie. He plays Lieutenant Ram in the film which has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Last year, the makers unveiled a concept poster to mark the announcement of the project. Going by the poster, the film feels like a period romantic drama. The poster, which feels like a postcard, hints that the story unfolds in the year of 1964 and features Dulquer in the role of an Indian soldier.

Dulquer’s last Telugu outing was Mahanati, in which he played veteran actor Gemini Ganesan. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, Dulquer awaits the release of his upcoming Malayalam film Kurup. It will narrate the story of Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, gets motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

Also read: Janhvi describes dream wedding to 'sane' person, wants bachelorette in Capri and mehendi at Sridevi's ancestral home

A statement from the makers last year indicated that Kurup will be the most expensive film to be made in Dulquer Salmaan’s career on a budget of ₹35 crore.

“In his career, this is the biggest budget film that Dulquer has ventured into. It’s made on a budget of ₹35 crore and has been shot in places such as Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangalore and Mysore and UAE," read the statement.

Dulquer also has Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika with choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal in the pipeline. Hey Sinamika also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

ott:10