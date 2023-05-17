Mrunal Thakur wears black outfit as she flies out to Mumbai ahead of her Cannes red carpet debut, poses with paparazzi

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to attend Cannes Film Festival for the first time, flew out of Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Wednesday, Mrunal was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport in her car. (Also Read | Mrunal Thakur talks about posting her crying pic, says ‘depression is a big word and shouldn’t be used casually’)

Mrunal Thakur posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

For her travels, Mrunal opted for a sleeveless top, matching pants and heels. She also carried a bag and a jacket with her. Mrunal posed for the paparazzi and also winked when they thanked her. Before entering the airport terminal building Mrunal posed with the photographers stationed there.

Before leaving, Mrunal shared a glimpse of her preparations for the event. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of some creations of renowned fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. She was seen resting her head on a person's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms as they looked in front of them. She wrote, "Truly mesmerized @falgunishanepeacockindia. If only I could show you the dress...But I cannes't just yet."

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Mrunal will be in the French Rivera from May 17 to May 19. Apart from Mrunal, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are also making their Cannes debut this year. Aishwarya Rai will also be seen on the Cannes red carpet. Content creator Dolly Singh will also be seen at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to May 27, 2023.

Mrunal has recently been seen in Gumraah paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Produced by T-Series Films and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, Gumraah released in theatres on April 7. Fans will see her with Nani in the film tentatively titled Nani 30. Helmed by Shouryuv, the movie is touted to be an emotional family drama. The movie went to floors in January, this year.

