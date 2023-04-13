Mrunal Thakur talks about posting her crying pic, says ‘depression is a big word and shouldn’t be used casually’

Mrunal Thakur recently shared a photo of herself crying. In a new interview, the actor opened about her photo, which was widely shared online, and said the picture was taken a few days ago, when she 'had an emotional turmoil' and was going through a tough phase, professionally and personally. Mrunal also said that mental health 'is a sensitive topic and can be misinterpreted'. Also read: Mrunal Thakur cries in photo, says she was ‘extremely low’; fans tell her to 'stay strong' Mrunal Thakur spoke about mental health and depression in a recent interview.

Last month, Mrunal Thakur had taken to Instagram Stories and talked about being ‘naive’ and ‘vulnerable.’ She shared a photo of herself in which she was crying, after which many on social media had expressed concern about the actor's well-being. Now, in a new interview, Mrunal has opened up about her crying photo. She also said social media 'gives an illusion of a world that doesn’t exist’.

“There are times when I end up posting a happy picture, but I don’t feel the same. The day I posted that picture, I woke up feeling powerful, happy and courageous enough to know that no problem can put you down in life. There are days when we end up losing our self-esteem, confidence and we question our worth. Self-doubt takes over. In a world where there’s an overdose of information and opinions, there are so many voices around you that you stop listening to your inner voice. It takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable in front of the world," Mrunal told Bombay Times.

Mrunal Thakur had posted a photo of her crying on Instagram Stories in March 2023.

After she shared a photo of her crying, social media users had speculated if the actor was referring to mental health or depression. Speaking about it, Mrunal said in the same interview, “There are people who need help as far as mental health is concerned. It’s a sensitive topic and can be misinterpreted. That is a separate conversation altogether. Depression is a big word that needs a deeper understanding and shouldn’t be used casually. My intention was to normalise feeling low. We tend to bury these feelings deep inside and don’t want to hear or talk about them. That needs to change. Accepting that you aren’t feeling great can only help you resolve it. I want to tell the world that I am not afraid to show or say what I feel, and you shouldn’t either.”

Mrunal also said 'feeling low is normal'. She said people today are so caught up on their phones, which gives an illusion of a world that doesn’t exist, adding everything they see online 'is not glamorous and aspirational'. Mrunal said people that are posting dreamy pictures may also be going through a tough time, as she asked fans to not believe what they see on social media as it can make them think that everyone is happy, while they are sad.

Mrunal's last film was Gumraah (2023), co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Prior to that she was seen in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film Sefliee, which was released on February 24. She was a part of the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe. Before that she was seen in the Telugu film Sita Ramam (2022) alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON