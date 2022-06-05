Mugdha Veira Godse: I was told not to do horror films so early in my career

Actor-model Mugdha Veira Godse believes that things have changed for good in the industry from when she started.

“I have crossed that phase where I need to think abhi kya karna...South mei kaam karna hai. Today, I just want to go with the flow and do good work irrespective of region or industry. When I had just joined, it was like if you have started with a film like Fashion then you need to take up ‘A’ list films only and that stops you from taking up really good projects. I was told ‘Why are doing horror film so early in your career...’ and what not. Thankfully now after over two decades in the industry, I well understand what works and what not,” says the All the Best: Fun Begins and Mera Fauji Calling actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Spirituality has worked for me today and I am truly at peace. I am done with things like how I am looking, waha jana hai... airport look, party look. For me each step is a destination, be it work or personal life, I and Rahul (Dev) are well connected and taking our respective journeys together. It’s no more where we have to reach. Each moment is a destination for us,” Godse adds .

The Heroine actor is making most of her OTT stint and exploring the range of roles coming her way.

“This is one of those phases where work is flowing and I’m getting to be part of some interesting stories. Getting to work with filmmakers and actors who are best in the business is like having dream run. OTT has been a blessing in disguise for many actors who were not getting much to do in films. The best part is that this medium is here to stay as it as a fixed set of audience. So, this is the time to be on OTT and leave a mark,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been on sets most of the time, rushing from one city to another. I shot in Lucknow for Crime to Remember then another in Bhopal followed by events. Post lockdown, things are showing up and something or the other is happening. You are most happy, when your work shows results. My last release Bloody Brothers with cast like Jaideep (Ahlewat) and Zeeshan (Ayub) was a truly great experience. The feeling of your work being appreciated is always the best in the world,” she signs off.