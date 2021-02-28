Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Saga song Shor Machega: Yo Yo Honey Singh delivers a catchy tune for Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham movie
bollywood

Mumbai Saga song Shor Machega: Yo Yo Honey Singh delivers a catchy tune for Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham movie

Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai Saga's Shor Machega song.

Mumbai Saga has dropped its first track titled Shor Machega. The catchy song is sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. Honey Singh has also doubled up as the composer of the music track. The song takes place in a jungle-themed bar, set in the 1980s and '90s with Emraan Hashmi seated on a dimly-lit table and observing the events unfolding at the venue.

While Honey Singh and Dilliwala channel the trance genre with the help of a group of dancers, Emraan notices as Gulshan Grover steps into the restaurant/bar with his team. Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing about drugs, alcohol and black money while John walks into the venue for a possible underworld dealing.

Check out the track below:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shor Machega: Mumbai Saga drops first song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh

Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'

Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

Taapsee reunites with Thappad's Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa

Also Read: Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

The new track comes just days after Mumbai Saga released its teaser and trailer. The Bollywood film sees director Sanjay Gupta return to the Mumbai noir genre after eight years. He previously directed Shootout at Wadala. The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir.

"A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other," Gupta said in a statement.

Mumbai Saga was previously set to release on June 19, 2020. However, the pandemic forced the markers to push the release. With theatres allowed full occupancy, Mumbai Saga is set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai saga emraan hashmi john abraham

Related Stories

entertainment

Mumbai Saga trailer out: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, others attend launch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:44 PM IST
bollywood

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga not to be shot in Hyderabad after spike in Covid-19 cases

UPDATED ON JUL 17, 2020 01:29 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP