Mumtaz reveals she takes fillers when ‘too thin’ but never done botox: 'Botox se lagta hai...'

Veteran actor Mumtaz has remained the evergreen beauty icon of Bollywood. Spilling secrets of her beauty, she recently admitted to taking help from fillers. She also said that back in time, ‘heroines’ were not fond of her. However, she said she remained ‘chirpy’ about it. Also read: Mumtaz recalls rejecting Shammi Kapoor's marriage proposal

Mumtaz made her Bollywood debut with the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya when she was just eleven years old. She delivered several hit films, many with Rajesh Khanna as they were among the most popular onscreen couples of the 1970s. Later, she took a break of 13 years and marked her comeback with Aandhiyan in 1990, only to quit acting after that.

Talking to ETimes, the 75-year-old actor maintained how female actors weren't kind towards her. Recalling what Dev Anand told her about it, she shared with ETimes, “I remember Dev Anand once told me that I should take care of my hair and body. He said that I should always try and look young. He said, 'Mumzi, age is a bloody number'. He said if I look good I can have a boyfriend at 90 too. He asked me if I wanted proof. He opened a door and showed me that three girls were waiting for him in the other room to have a date with him. Mind you, he was 80 then.”

“I follow Dev Anand's advice. And I follow Akshay Kumar's advice that we should not eat after 6 pm. Sometimes I get too thin and I take the help of fillers. But I would never get botox done; botox se lagta hai ek anar left side mein daal diya, ek anar right side mein daal diya (Botox feels like someone has put seeds into the cheeks),” she also added.

Mumtaz was recently seen in a TV show for the first time. She appeared as a guest on Indian Idol season 13 with Dharmendra. However, she still remains absent from films. Answering a fan about her return to the industry, Mumtaz once said during a live session, “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it.” As her daughter laughed, she added, “First I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”

